ajc logo

Real Life with Nedra Rhone

A place to discuss and explore the local and national issues impacting community and quality of life in metro Atlanta
ajc.com
OPINION: New findings on redlining detail roots of racist housing policies
Jordan Ricks, 14, left, and her mother, Katie Ricks, are at their home Tuesday, July 27, 2021 and are pleasantly surprised to see that Druid Hills High School's freshman orientation requested students to list their preferred pronouns on their name tags. Jordan and her friends begin their freshman year in person at the high school next week. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Opinion: Gender pronouns at schools pave a path to acceptance
Lovette Russell completes The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2021, just a few days after the second anniversary of her double lung transplant. Russell is battling scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that causes a tightening of the skin and connective tissue. (Courtesy of Lovette Russell)
Opinion: Positivity pushes woman past health hurdles to Peachtree race
July 15, 2021 Lawrenceville - Portrait of Lavell Hewitt, a new homeowner who was lucky enough to score a home after selling his house to Opendoor at a higher than market price, outside his new home in Lawrenceville on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Opinion: How can anyone afford to buy a home in Atlanta anymore?
One symptom that has historically been associated with menopause is hot flashes. Treatments have included medications approved by the FDA, unregulated medication and alternative therapies such as acupuncture. (Dreamstime/TNS)
OPINION: Changing the myths, mystery and mortification around menopause
Opinion: Why we should give Sha’Carri Richardson our grace
LifeLine Animal Project, which manages animal services in Fulton and DeKalb counties, is bracing for a surge in animals when the eviction moratorium ends later this month. The Safety Net Foster Program needs volunteer foster families to provide temporary assistance for pet owners experiencing challenges like Jane Kittrell, owner of Brutus, pictured here with his foster family's cat. In Kittrell's case, she was recovering from a stroke. (Courtesy of LifeLine Animal Project)
OPINION: Increase in evictions could lead to more displaced pets
David Dressler, one of the longest-serving employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has retired after 53 years. He worked in materials handling and did jobs including cleaning and sterilizing glassware for the laboratories. In June, he met CDC Director Rochelle Walensky (left). (Contributed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
OPINION: A new chapter begins for an unheralded hero of public health
R.S. Williams of LaGrange saved her mental health by posting her pandemic fashions on social media. Everyone doesn't share her enthusiasm for individualism, but maybe they should.
OPINION: How to dress post-pandemic? Just do you.
Perinatal mood and anxiety disorder is more than the baby blues. It affects 1 in 7 women.
OPINION: When it’s more than just the ‘baby blues’
1
2
3
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top