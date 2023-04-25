Pop star Meghan Trainor apologizes for teacher comments

“I think we’ve all heard what Meghan Trainor said about teachers and, as a teacher who puts so much effort into my job, to be disrespected like that is just so frustrating,” said Calhoun.

According to Trainor, she was bullied by teachers growing up. But despite her personal experiences, she went on to say that she fully supports teachers.

While Trainor issued an apology, plenty of education professionals are still mad, with some claiming they are no longer fans of the Grammy Award-winning artist. Former teacher Maggie Perkins, who goes by @Millennialmsfrizz on TikTok, isn’t buying the apology.

“Something that I told my students when I was teaching is that if you’re making an apology, and that apology contains excuses surrounding why you did the original action, it devalues the apology itself,” she said.