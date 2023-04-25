X

Pop star Meghan Trainor apologizes for teacher comments

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
Trainor ruffled some feathers with her recent podcast episode

Meghan Trainor, best known for her 2014 hit “All About That Bass,” went viral recently — for all the wrong reasons.

On the latest episode of “Workin’ On...” with special guest Trisha Paytas, Trainor discussed c-sections, raising kids and getting kicked off Snapchat. And while Trainor reminds listeners that the podcast is for mature audiences only, many were shocked with the singer declared “f--k teachers.”

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said F teachers on my podcast and it’s not how I feel,” said Trainor, 29, in response to the outrage generated by her comment. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific and what all of us have to go through, but especially teachers, is not normal and is not OK.”

@meghantrainor

@galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together

♬ original sound - Meghan Trainor

On TikTok, teachers gathered to share their thoughts about the apology. Kerregan Calhoun, a kindergarten teacher, shared a video response aimed at Trainor. To date, it has received more than 1.4 million views.

“I think we’ve all heard what Meghan Trainor said about teachers and, as a teacher who puts so much effort into my job, to be disrespected like that is just so frustrating,” said Calhoun.

@kerregan_calhoun

were doing our best & even that isn’t good enough 😔 #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #meghantrainor

♬ original sound - b
According to Trainor, she was bullied by teachers growing up. But despite her personal experiences, she went on to say that she fully supports teachers.

While Trainor issued an apology, plenty of education professionals are still mad, with some claiming they are no longer fans of the Grammy Award-winning artist. Former teacher Maggie Perkins, who goes by @Millennialmsfrizz on TikTok, isn’t buying the apology.

“Something that I told my students when I was teaching is that if you’re making an apology, and that apology contains excuses surrounding why you did the original action, it devalues the apology itself,” she said.

@millennialmsfrizz

Replying to @loved_one93 I just got off my shift at work, and saw that she did apologize. I overall feel that the apology was reactionary, and lacked sincerity. I feel that any future behavior she does to benefit education will be motivated by a need to make up for what she did, rather than a sincere support and love for teachers as she claims she loves and fights for teachers. Overall, I’m just disinterested in her opinion and most celebrities opinions, but there are some that I will be talking about on my podcast. When people use their power and influence for good, I pay attention to that. When people do good things to make up for terrible things they have said or done, it will always feel disingenuous to me #meghantrainorcontroversy #meghantrainorteacher #teachersoftiktokfyp #teachertok

♬ original sound - Millennial Ms. Frizzle

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

