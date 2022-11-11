LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Malcolm

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Malcolm is looking for his forever home
Malcom is a five-year-old male dog looking for his forever home. To take Malcom home with you costs nothing — as the pup does not come with an adoption fee.
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
“Malcolm is a most handsome white and tan, very good boy,” the canine’s adoption page said. “He has many volunteer fans who just adore him. They say he is very sweet, obedient and affectionate. He is loyal and loving once you take the time to meet him ( He’s shy with new people). Malcolm is good with other dogs, cats and walks well on (a) leash. He’s playful, loves treats, and may be house trained. His fans say he is a shy, sweet, very laid back gentle giant and, if that wasn’t enough, he’s smart. He knows sit, shake and down. Malcolm is a good guy looking for his special someone. Is that you?”
Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.
About the Author