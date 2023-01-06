ajc logo
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Huckleberry

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.

The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.

“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”

Huckleberry is looking for his forever home

Credit: LifeLine Animal Project

Credit: LifeLine Animal Project

For an $85 adoption fee, Huckleberry can have a new home. According to LifeLine Animal Project, the three-year-old, 64-pound canine is ready for the journey.

“Huckleberry has a few questions,” the pet’s adoption listing said. “Do you want to play? When do you want to play? Can we play now? Did you bring toys? You can see from his photos that Huckleberry loves to play! He loves his toys and the human who plays with him will win his heart for sure. So, if you’re looking for a friendly, playful, good natured pup, Huckleberry would love to meet you and of course, play!”

Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

