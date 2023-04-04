X

Kelsea Ballerini dances with drag queens, calls for gun control at CMT Music Awards

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Ballerini is a school shooting survivor

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini was the talk of this year’s CMT Music Awards — and it all started with her heartfelt introduction to the awards show.

Ballerini, who co-hosted the CMT Awards with fellow nominee Kane Brown, is herself a survivor of a 2008 school shooting, and she opened the show with a tribute to the victims of the Nashville Covenant School shooting.

Explore‘Boy Meets World’ cast reunites to celebrate Mr. Feeny’s 96th birthday

“On March 27, 2023, three 9-year-olds — Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs — along with Dr. Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, and Mike Hill, walked into the Covenant School and didn’t walk out,” Ballerini said.

Ballerini called for more gun control, and — tears streaming down her face — recalled the death of a classmate, Ryan McDonald, 15, whose death she witnessed during the Central High School shooting in 2008.

“I pray deeply that the closeness and the community we feel through the next few hours of music can soon turn into action, like real action that moves us forward together to make change for the safety of our kids and our loved ones,” she said.

In 2022, the Gun Violence Archive reported 647 mass shootings. The U.S. is has already experienced 130 mass shootings in 2023.

Explore‘Dumb phones’ are back as Gen Z looks to limit screen time

Later in the show, Ballerini took the stage to perform her latest single, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” alongside several drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” including Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Jan and Olivia Lux.

Ballerini later tweeted a photo from the performance, writing, “if you go down, i’m going down too,” followed by a pride flag emoji.

Ballerini was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on April 16, 2019, by Carrie Underwood, and recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s new hit show “That’s My Jam.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Woman shot in SUV after leaving downtown Atlanta strip club, police say
2h ago

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
54m ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
49m ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
49m ago

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Cherokee school board member accused of verbal abuse of trans wrestler
19h ago
The Latest

Usher’s Beyoncé-themed April Fools joke is going viral
16m ago
How much sugar is in your favorite Easter candy?
50m ago
‘Dumb phones’ are back as Gen Z looks to limit screen time
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top