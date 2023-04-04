Kelsea Ballerini dances with drag queens, calls for gun control at CMT Music Awards

“I pray deeply that the closeness and the community we feel through the next few hours of music can soon turn into action, like real action that moves us forward together to make change for the safety of our kids and our loved ones,” she said.

In 2022, the Gun Violence Archive reported 647 mass shootings. The U.S. is has already experienced 130 mass shootings in 2023.

Later in the show, Ballerini took the stage to perform her latest single, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” alongside several drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” including Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Jan and Olivia Lux.

Ballerini later tweeted a photo from the performance, writing, “if you go down, i’m going down too,” followed by a pride flag emoji.

Ballerini was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on April 16, 2019, by Carrie Underwood, and recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s new hit show “That’s My Jam.”