NEW PHOTOS: Another deadly school day, another community heartbroken

44 minutes ago

NASHVILLE (AP) — Six people were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the building containing about 200 students, police said.

Here’s what we know about the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville and stay with AJC.com as we continue to get more detail:

» Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill

» Doctor decries gun violence after school shooting near miss

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: AP

Credit: Viviana Fonseca

