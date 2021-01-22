Hurry: This new Chick-fil-A item is only available for a limited time

X

Jan 22, 2021
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If the heat from all the new spicy chicken sandwich offerings from fast food spots wasn’t enough for you, Chick-fil-A is offering a new one to shake up the playing field.

While the chicken sandwiches that have emerged or been re-invented since Popeyes’ fried one went viral, the newest one from the Atlanta-based eatery is grilled.

For a limited time, Chick-fil-A’s original spicy chicken sandwich will be joined by the new grilled spicy chicken deluxe sandwich. Participating restaurants across the nation will be offering this bold-flavored take on the unbattered sandwich, which is topped with lettuce, tomato and Colby-Jack cheese on a multigrain brioche bun.

“While our guests already love our spicy menu, we wanted to offer a grilled twist that allows them to enjoy the layers of bold flavors,” Angela Wadlington, a chef who serves as one of Chick-fil-A’s senior culinary developers said in a statement.

“Our Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich got great feedback from guests in our test markets, so we knew we needed to expand the offering to Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.”

In addition to toppings found on the standard grilled deluxe sandwich, there are some new twists on the spicy version that offer an enhanced taste experience.

A grilled spicy marinade influenced by the flavors of the original spicy chicken sandwich “offers a bigger and bolder flavor while not adding additional heat,” according to Wadlington.

There’s also a limited-time cilantro lime sauce that was specifically developed for the sandwich but can be paired with all of Chick-fil-A’s offerings. Wadlington said it “helps to take the edge off the heat while adding a final layer of flavor that brings all the ingredients together.”

This is the newest addition to fast food’s chicken sandwich wars.

Chick-fil-A’s offering comes weeks after Shake Shack introduced its Korean-inspired menu that includes Korean-style fried “chick’n,” which is offered in the form of nuggets or a sandwich. The poultry gets its flavor from a Gochujang glaze, stemming from “a red chili paste that’s kinda spicy,” according to the company.

