Five food secrets of the world’s longest living people

“Number two is going to be a handful of nuts,” Dr. Desai said. “I make sure that the nuts are not packed with sugar, salt and unhealthy oils.”

To gain the health benefits of eating nuts, it only takes a small amount. According to a 2023 study published within the American Society for Nutrition journal, even modest tree nut consumption is associated with a decrease in cardiovascular disease.

“Number three is going to a cup of beans per day,” she said. “Beans are packed with fiber and protein, and beans can be things like garbanzo beans, pinto beans, lentils and black beans.”

According to a Healthline report, beans may aid in weight loss as well. Low in calories and high in fiber, beans are a great way to curb your appetite without packing on any extra pounds.

“The fourth is going to be incorporating healthy oils into our regular diet, that includes oils like extra virgin olive oil.”

The American Heart Association reported that adding more than half a tablespoon of olive oil to your daily diet may lover heart disease risk. People that eat more than half a tablespoon of olive oil a day have also been found to experience lower rates of premature death from cardiovascular disease.

“The fifth is going to be avoiding processed foods,” Dr. Desai said. “So when you’re hungry — instead of going for the pretzels, chips, cookies, muffins — going for whole foods like broccoli and green beans and whatnot.”

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, ultra-processed foods are often mass produced with low-cost ingredients to ensure profitability. These foods tend to be low in fiber and other nutrients, despite potentially comprising up to 60% of the calories in many U.S. diets.