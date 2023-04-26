How to reduce inflammation for a happier life

“Some of the foods that have been associated with an increased risk for chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease are also associated with excess inflammation,” Dr. Hu said. “It’s not surprising, since inflammation is an important underlying mechanism for the development of these diseases.”

Foods that cause inflammation include refined carbohydrates, fried foods, soda, red meat and margarine.

Good habits that reduce inflammation

According to Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont, there are a number of other ways to reduce inflammation outside of eating anti-inflammatory foods. Avoiding alcohol and quitting smoking are two great ways to reduce inflammation. It is also important to exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight and practice good sleep hygiene.

“Do your best to go to bed and wake up around the same time each day; sleep seven to nine hours each night; sleep in a cool, dark room; avoid digital devices an hour before bed; invest in a comfortable mattress, pillow and sheets; use a white noise machine to block out distractions; and see your primary care provider if you frequently feel fatigued,” Piedmont advised.

It is also important to practice stress management techniques.

“Stress can have an inflammatory effect on the body, so make time for de-stressing activities like meditation, journaling, yoga, walks in nature, reading, spending time with loved ones, gardening or another hobby,” Piedmont reported. “Take time away from your phone, computer and other devices to rest, think and process your feelings.”