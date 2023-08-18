Experts: These foods will add years to your life

Life
By
1 hour ago
X

According to a recent study set to be presented at NUTRITION 2023, the American Society for Nutrition’s annual event, a diet of “planet-friendly foods” can help eaters live longer and healthier lives. Those that followed the diet in the study were found to be 25% less likely to die over the following 30 years.

“We proposed a new diet score that incorporates the best current scientific evidence of food effects on both health and the environment,” Linh Bui, MD, a PhD candidate at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said, as reported by News-Medical.Net. “The results confirmed our hypothesis that a higher Planetary Health Diet score was associated with a lower risk of mortality.”

ExploreGrady and Kaiser Permanente leaders among Atlanta’s ‘Most Admired CEOs’

The study, which spanned from 1986 to 2018, featured over 100,000 participants. By reviewing existing research on the health outcomes of different food groups, researchers formed the Planetary Health Diet Index to analyze health outcomes within the study.

“As a millennial, I have always been concerned about mitigating human impacts on the environment,” she said. “A sustainable dietary pattern should not only be healthy but also consistent within planetary boundaries for greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental parameters.”

Fruit, whole grains, non-starchy vegetables, nuts and unsaturated oils were found improve health and lower a subject’s risk of death from cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease. Foods with higher Planetary Health Diet Index scores were associated with a 15% lower risk of cancer-related deaths, 20% lower risk of neurodegenerative disease-related deaths and a 50% lower risk of respiratory disease-related deaths.

ExplorePiedmont Atlanta Hospital organ recovery center receives American Association of Critical-Care Nurses award

“We hope that researchers can adapt this index to specific food cultures and validate how it is associated with chronic diseases and environmental impacts such as carbon footprint, water footprint, and land use in other populations,” Bui said.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate2h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: Why Donald Trump won’t be a focus of Erickson’s GOP event in Atlanta
3m ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

MURPHY: Dodging death and Donald Trump has changed Erick Erickson
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

MURPHY: Dodging death and Donald Trump has changed Erick Erickson
2h ago

Credit: NYT

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Thick Trump indictment means the legal fun is just starting
3h ago
The Latest

5 health benefits of spicy foods
1h ago
Mattel theme park to have Barbie house, Hot Wheels coaster and more
1h ago
Wild Georgia: Armadillos are wreaking havoc on box turtle nests
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Coaster Fest, Piedmont Park Arts Festival...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top