5 tips for combating belly bloating

Go easy on raw vegetables

Fruits and veggies are healthy and pack plenty of nutrition. But the items on that raw veggie plate could be contributing to your bloating issues. Raw vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussel sprouts are packed with fiber, and if eaten too often, they can cause bloating and constipation.

“In a way, you have to cut the roughage out or ingest it in a different form. For example, you can have broccoli in a quiche but not raw,” Beth Schorr-Lesnick, MD, assistant professor of medicine at New York Medical College told The Healthy.

Introduce probiotics from food

When considering probiotics, opt for food sources over supplements. Over-the-counter probiotic supplements can cause gas, diarrhea, bloating and other GI issues.

“You can also eat fermented vegetables, like sauerkraut, or things like kombucha and kefir—but be cautious, because those products may also contain a lot of sugar, which can be counterproductive for GI health,” Courtney Schuchmann, RD, a nutritionist at University of Chicago Medicine, told Women’s Health.

Avoid drinking from straws

One really easy way to avoid bloating and gas is to stop drinking through straws. Each gulp from a straw brings extra air into your stomach. Swallowing excess air — also known as aerophagia — can cause gas, bloating and stomach pain.

Other causes of aerophagia include eating too quickly, smoking, chewing gum and drinking carbonated drinks. Loose-fitting dentures and vigorous exercise can also be culprits.

Massage your stomach

A stomach self massage is a great way to help ease stomach cramps, pains, indigestion, constipation and bloating. You’ll get the most from this trick if you do the massage while lying down.

Beyond basic bloating

While these tips are great for occasional bloating, they won’t help much if an underlying health issue is to blame. Bloating can be caused by issues like IBS, functional dyspepsia, chronic constipation and lactose intolerance.

If your bloating is persistent, it might be time to seek medical advice. Your doctor can order various tests, including blood work, allergy exams, x-rays and more to discover the real culprit behind ongoing bloating issues.