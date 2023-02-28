6 ways to tone your arms with little or no equipment

When you have a busy schedule, working out can be the last thing on your mind. Until you start to feel a little extra jiggle on a certain body part, that is.
If you’re experiencing a little extra “love” around your arms and it’s something you want to get rid of, the good news is that you can get started without going to the gym.
There are plenty of workouts available online that you can do on your own in the privacy of your own home — or just about anywhere else.
If you have a set of light-to-moderate-weight dumbbells, YouTube is a great source for at-home workouts that can be adjusted to fit your time constraints.
Here are six exercises that can help tone your arms that require little to no equipment:
Triceps Dips
Planks
Arm circles
Wall push ups
Scissors
Skull crushers
