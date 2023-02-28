6 ways to tone your arms with little or no equipment

BreakingNews
Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
Get rid of flabby arms with these simple yet effective exercises.

When you have a busy schedule, working out can be the last thing on your mind. Until you start to feel a little extra jiggle on a certain body part, that is.

If you’re experiencing a little extra “love” around your arms and it’s something you want to get rid of, the good news is that you can get started without going to the gym.

There are plenty of workouts available online that you can do on your own in the privacy of your own home — or just about anywhere else.

If you have a set of light-to-moderate-weight dumbbells, YouTube is a great source for at-home workouts that can be adjusted to fit your time constraints.

Here are six exercises that can help tone your arms that require little to no equipment:

Triceps Dips

Planks

Arm circles

Wall push ups

Scissors

Skull crushers

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

