April is IBS Awareness Month; here’s what you should know

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

April is IBS Awareness Month. According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), 5-10% of the population — most of them under 50 — suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The National Institute of Health describes IBS as a group of symptoms that occur together, including repeated pain in your abdomen and changes in your bowel movements, which may be diarrhea, constipation or both.

The IFFGD notes that these symptoms can disrupt a person’s day-to-day life, professional activities, working habits and economic well-being.

“Often, a combination of treatments works best to relieve IBS symptoms,” said Edward Paredez, MD, a gastroenterologist at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. “Many patients wish to keep treatment plans as natural as possible. Your physician can help you determine the right approach for you.”

The principal symptoms of IBS are abdominal pain, bloating, constipation and diarrhea. Additional symptoms include flatulence (gas), fatigue, depression and stress. There’s no exact cause of IBS, but according to the American Academy of Family Physicians, most doctors believe a mix of issues within the GI tract leads to IBS. These issues may include:

  • How the brain sends signals to your intestines
  • Issues with processing food through your GI tract
  • Sensitive abdominal nerves in the GI tract
  • A bacterial infection in your GI tract, or an increase or change in the bacteria in your small intestine
  • Reactions to certain foods or drinks
  • Mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and extreme stress
There are three different types of IBS:

  • IBS-C affects the lower GI area, including the small intestine, large intestine and colon.
  • IBS-D results in inflammation in the intestines, and is often related to Chron’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
  • IBS-M shares symptoms of IBS-C and IBS-D, often alternating with one another.

