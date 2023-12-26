5 drinks that help with digestion after meals

After a season of festive parties and holiday feasts, many of us have experienced occasional indigestion, and whether the symptoms are stomach irritation, bloating or gas, it can be a literal pain. When it comes to avoiding indigestion, experts have two simple pieces of advice: Don’t eat too much and be sure to stay hydrated.

Staying hydrated and drinking water “helps break down the food you eat, allowing its nutrients to be absorbed by your body,” explains the Mayo Clinic.

But while drinking plenty of water can aid in digestion and even help keep you from overeating, it doesn’t do much to help sooth your symptoms once you already have indigestion.