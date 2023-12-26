5 drinks that help with digestion after meals

After a season of festive parties and holiday feasts, many of us have experienced occasional indigestion, and whether the symptoms are stomach irritation, bloating or gas, it can be a literal pain. When it comes to avoiding indigestion, experts have two simple pieces of advice: Don’t eat too much and be sure to stay hydrated.
Staying hydrated and drinking water “helps break down the food you eat, allowing its nutrients to be absorbed by your body,” explains the Mayo Clinic.
But while drinking plenty of water can aid in digestion and even help keep you from overeating, it doesn’t do much to help sooth your symptoms once you already have indigestion.
Here are five drinks that help with digestion after meals, according to Healthline:
- Herbal and spiced teas like peppermint tea, turmeric tea, ginger tea and fennel tea can reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms of digestive distress.
- Prune juice is full of fiber and can help you feel fuller longer while helping produce bowel movements.
- Green juices or smoothies are high in water and fiber and pass gently through the digestive system.
- Kombucha has many probiotics in it; according to the National Library of Medicine, it may also help with nutrient absorption.
- Kefir — a fermented milk product — is also filled with probiotics and is fermented, providing an array of nutrients that can help pass bowel movements.
What to avoid
When it comes to preventing indigestion, avoid lying down after a meal, even if it’s just a snack. Lying down up to three hours after eating can lead to indigestion from increased stomach acid.
And while a glass of brandy or whisky may be a traditional after-dinner treat, according to a 2017 study, digesting alcohol after a meal can cause “gut-derived inflammation,” damage your digestive tract and have a “negative impact” on gut health.
Other ways to help digestion
There are other things you can do to help protect your gut health and maintain a healthy digestive system:
- Taking a walk after eating.
- Chew food thoroughly and slowly.
- Focus on a balanced plate.
- Be mindful of the time you eat.
If you experience frequent digestive problems, consult a professional, either your doctor or a dietitian.
