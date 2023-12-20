Serena Williams uses breast milk to treat sunburns

Tennis icon Serena Williams is opening up about the benefits of motherhood — including the wonders of breast milk.

Like many new mothers, Williams was tipped off by friends about the powers of breast milk. In a recent TikTok video, the superstar shared that she’d be applying breast milk under her eyes for a week and would report back on the effects.

“They say, ‘Put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot extra,” Williams, 42, said in the video. “So I’m going to try it for a week or so under my eyes.”