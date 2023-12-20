BreakingNews
Serena Williams uses breast milk to treat sunburns

Many claim breast milk is a perfect cure for sunburns, ear infections and small cuts

Health
By
1 hour ago

Tennis icon Serena Williams is opening up about the benefits of motherhood — including the wonders of breast milk.

Like many new mothers, Williams was tipped off by friends about the powers of breast milk. In a recent TikTok video, the superstar shared that she’d be applying breast milk under her eyes for a week and would report back on the effects.

“They say, ‘Put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot extra,” Williams, 42, said in the video. “So I’m going to try it for a week or so under my eyes.”

In the video, Williams shook a bottle of breast milk, poured some over a tissue, and then applied it under her eyes. In the caption, she says it actually worked and also helped her treat sunburn.

@serena

Ok is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye - it worked! I'm dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol 🙈 #momsoftiktok #fyp #foryourpage #serenawilliams #life #beauty #motherhood #momhumour #moms

♬ original sound - Serenawilliams
According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology and director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, there’s “no downside” to using breast milk to treat burns.

“Milk contains a combination of sugars and proteins that help coat the surface of the skin to hydrate, soothe, and calm,” Zeichner told Good Morning America. ”Breast milk has a lower protein content as compared to cows’ milk, but has high levels of vitamins and minerals.”

While breast milk can do wonders for burns, according to Very Well Family, it’s also a great home remedy for eye and ear infections, small wounds and cuts, and warts.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

