Avoid holiday heart syndrome: what to know about binge drinking

With so many family gatherings, friendly get togethers and holiday work parties going on, it can be easy to overdo it a bit when it comes to drinking and eating. But while an extra cocktail might add a festive spirit, drinking more than usual can lead to experiencing holiday heart syndrome.

Holiday heart syndrome, according to WebMD, describes an array of symptoms caused by excessive drinking and eating.

“It’s an observation that people who drink a lot may wind up getting admitted to the hospital with palpitations or arrhythmia, often caused by atrial fibrillation,” Dr. Regina Druz explained to Health.