Chick-fil-A awards twin Georgia Tech students with $50k in scholarships

2023 marks Chick-fil-A’s 50th year of giving scholarships through its Remarkable Futures Scholarship program. This year, they’ve recognized more than 13,000 team members and 13 community service-minded students accounts the U.S. and Canada.
“Every year through the Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship initiative, Chick-fil-A offers two scholarship opportunities — the True Inspiration™ Scholarship ($25,000) and the Leadership Scholarship ($1,000 or $2,500) — to Team Members who work at a franchised, company-owned and/or affiliated restaurant,” explained Chick-fil-A on its website.
Among the 13,000 winners, twin brothers Ethan and Nathan Morlu, both Georgia Tech students, received a collective $50,000 to pursue degrees in engineering.
“Investing in the education and development of future leaders is one of the greatest opportunities we have to care for others,” said Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, Inc, in a press release.
The idea for the scholarship started in 1940 when S. Truett Cathy and his team set aside an empty container for donations to help fellow team member Eddie White go to college. White attended Morris Brown College and received a degree in education. He’s now the assistant superintendent of schools in Clayton County.
To date, Chick-fil-A has helped over 93,000 team members achieve higher education and career opportunities through $162 million in scholarships.
“We are inspired by this year’s recipients and are honored to support their aspirations to further their education, achieve their personal goals and positively impact their communities.” said Cathy.
