Chick-fil-A awards twin Georgia Tech students with $50k in scholarships

The idea for the scholarship started in 1940 when S. Truett Cathy and his team set aside an empty container for donations to help fellow team member Eddie White go to college. White attended Morris Brown College and received a degree in education. He’s now the assistant superintendent of schools in Clayton County.

To date, Chick-fil-A has helped over 93,000 team members achieve higher education and career opportunities through $162 million in scholarships.

“We are inspired by this year’s recipients and are honored to support their aspirations to further their education, achieve their personal goals and positively impact their communities.” said Cathy.