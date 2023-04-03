Chick-fil-A won’t discontinue longtime item after all

BreakingNews
Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
Salad fans spoke out after the restaurant announced it would be removing the item

Last week, Chick-fil-A announced some routine menu changes. But one change sparked outrage from the item’s fans: the discontinuation of the humble side salad.

The side salad has been a part of Chick-fil-A’s menu for more than a decade, but the chain announced it was getting rid of the item in order to “simplify” the menu, according to a statement.

“For our Restaurant Team Members to continue to deliver quality food and signature hospitality, at times, we have to make difficult decisions to help simplify our menu,” a company statement explained.

But now, the popular food chain has decided against removing the side salad from its menu, raising the question: What changed?

A representative from the company said they’d received tons of of customer feedback arguing in favor of keeping the popular side salad.

“At Chick-fil-A, our guests come first. Based on feedback, we have decided not to remove our Side Salad from the menu,” read a statement from Chick-fil-A. “We will continue serving the item at participating restaurant locations and hope customers continue to enjoy this menu offering.”

About the Author

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

