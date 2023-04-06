X

Black Enterprise brings the Disruptor Summit to Atlanta

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
The summits aims to help close the racial wealth gap

Black Enterprise is calling on creatives, innovators and investors for this year’s Disruptor Summit.

“This is a can’t-miss experience for all Black and brown creatives and entrepreneurs looking to launch or scale a business, generate wealth, and connect with a community of innovators,” said Selena Hill, deputy digital editor at Black Enterprise.

The three-day event runs June 2-4 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Buckhead.

ExploreSkai Jackson is the face of Cacharel’s ‘empowering’ perfume

“The Black Enterprise Disruptor Summit, is a premier business conference that connects, uplifts, and empowers Black entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and creatives. It was created to provide business-minded leaders with the tools, access, and expertise they need to think outside the box, build million-dollar brands, and disrupt their industry,” said the summit’s website.

Credit: Black Enterprise Instagram

Credit: Black Enterprise Instagram

This year’s speakers include Alfred Edmond Jr., SVP and editor-at-large at Black Enterprise, beauty mogul Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, and Atlanta’s own Pinky Cole, CEO and founder of Slutty Vegan.

ExploreJay-Z‘s latest power move raises his net worth to $2.5 billion

Breakout panels will address building equity and using A.I. and other new and upcoming technologies to help shape your brand. Attendees can also receive one-on-one business coaching.

“Atlanta is the mecca of Black business and we’re excited to empower the next generation of leaders in the area to expand their horizons and think about doing business in new ways,” says Hill.

Disrupter Summit

June 2-4

Grand Hyatt Hotel, 3309 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

All Access passes cost $195 and include:

  • Business Lounge
  • Panel Sessions and Fireside Chats
  • One-on-One Business Coaching Sessions
  • Happy Hour Pre-Event to connect with peers
  • Black Business Awards Brunch and Champagne Reception w/Live Performance
  • Network with industry experts and decision makers from corporate sponsors

Tickets are available now at blackenterprise.com.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Manhunt underway after convicted murderer escapes from NE Atlanta facility1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Chancellor slams college budget cuts much smaller than he once proposed
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ leader blasts Kemp as defunct movement packs up
5h ago

Credit: Georgia House of Representatives

Georgia kids in foster care face obstacles to access mental health services
6h ago

Credit: Georgia House of Representatives

Georgia kids in foster care face obstacles to access mental health services
6h ago

Credit: Family photo

Reward upped to $10K to find suspect in Manuel’s Tavern homicide
1h ago
The Latest

Blind man says Atlanta hotel staff ‘extremely insensitive’ after he gets stuck in...
1h ago
Nurse-backed Safe Staffing Bill introduced in Congress
2h ago
Come on down! ‘Price Is Right Live’ is coming to the Fox Theatre this Saturday
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Action! Georgia overtakes New York in soundstage space for TV, movies; now 2nd behind Los...
Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, they're a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top