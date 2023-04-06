Black Enterprise brings the Disruptor Summit to Atlanta

Black Enterprise is calling on creatives, innovators and investors for this year’s Disruptor Summit.
“This is a can’t-miss experience for all Black and brown creatives and entrepreneurs looking to launch or scale a business, generate wealth, and connect with a community of innovators,” said Selena Hill, deputy digital editor at Black Enterprise.
The three-day event runs June 2-4 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Buckhead.
“The Black Enterprise Disruptor Summit, is a premier business conference that connects, uplifts, and empowers Black entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and creatives. It was created to provide business-minded leaders with the tools, access, and expertise they need to think outside the box, build million-dollar brands, and disrupt their industry,” said the summit’s website.
Credit: Black Enterprise Instagram
This year’s speakers include Alfred Edmond Jr., SVP and editor-at-large at Black Enterprise, beauty mogul Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, and Atlanta’s own Pinky Cole, CEO and founder of Slutty Vegan.
Breakout panels will address building equity and using A.I. and other new and upcoming technologies to help shape your brand. Attendees can also receive one-on-one business coaching.
“Atlanta is the mecca of Black business and we’re excited to empower the next generation of leaders in the area to expand their horizons and think about doing business in new ways,” says Hill.
Disrupter Summit
June 2-4
Grand Hyatt Hotel, 3309 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
All Access passes cost $195 and include:
- Business Lounge
- Panel Sessions and Fireside Chats
- One-on-One Business Coaching Sessions
- Happy Hour Pre-Event to connect with peers
- Black Business Awards Brunch and Champagne Reception w/Live Performance
- Network with industry experts and decision makers from corporate sponsors
Tickets are available now at blackenterprise.com.
