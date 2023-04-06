Black Enterprise brings the Disruptor Summit to Atlanta

This year’s speakers include Alfred Edmond Jr., SVP and editor-at-large at Black Enterprise, beauty mogul Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, and Atlanta’s own Pinky Cole, CEO and founder of Slutty Vegan.

Breakout panels will address building equity and using A.I. and other new and upcoming technologies to help shape your brand. Attendees can also receive one-on-one business coaching.

“Atlanta is the mecca of Black business and we’re excited to empower the next generation of leaders in the area to expand their horizons and think about doing business in new ways,” says Hill.

Disrupter Summit

June 2-4

Grand Hyatt Hotel, 3309 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

All Access passes cost $195 and include:

Business Lounge

Panel Sessions and Fireside Chats

One-on-One Business Coaching Sessions

Happy Hour Pre-Event to connect with peers

Black Business Awards Brunch and Champagne Reception w/Live Performance

Network with industry experts and decision makers from corporate sponsors

Tickets are available now at blackenterprise.com.