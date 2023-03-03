X
Skai Jackson is the face of Cacharel’s ‘empowering’ perfume

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
The former Disney star is continuing her philanthropy through fragrance

“Bunk’d” actress Skai Jackson calls herself a perfume girl, so it’s no surprise that her latest collaboration has to do with a fragrance.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jackson recounted asking her mother to let her wear her perfume in middle school. She confessed she’s always loved perfume and was excited when asked to be the face of the new Cacharel perfume.

“It means so much to me to be the face of Cacharel,” Jackson said in the interview. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand, not for just the products that they put out, but just everything that they stand for.”

Cacharel is a branch of L’Oréal that’s dedicated to the “eternal state of youth.” As Jackson continues to grow into her own, she’s also become a bit of an activist, using her platform to expose racism on social media.

“I would always just get DMs from my fans, because people know I’m an advocate for anti-bullying,” Jackson told ET. “So I would always just look at my messages and see a bunch of my fans saying, ‘Look at what this person said to me, I don’t know how to deal with this.’”

Much like Jackson, the Cacharel brand does more than just make people smell good; they try to inspire as well.

“What they do behind the scenes, helping uplift young girls and empowering each other, that’s just everything that I align with in my life. I’m super excited to be a part of the family,” Jackson added.

The latest fragrance called Yes! I Am Bloom Up! has fruit and floral notes that the company says will put a bit of “joy and optimistic spin” into your daily routine. It retails for $42-68.

“I just know that I’m smelling good 24/7 and people are just going to smell me from a mile away. That’s what I love,” Jackson said. “It makes me feel so confident.”

