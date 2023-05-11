Freshen up your marriage with these spicy date ideas

BreakingNews
Remains found months ago ID'd as Fulton business partners
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
Keeping a marriage fresh can be key to a happy life, and date nights can play a huge role

Keeping the romance alive in a marriage can be challenging as the years pass, but it is an integral part to most happy marriages. According to a Dec. 2019 Statista survey, 40% of spouses said romance is essential for them to feel loved. Another 40% of spouses said the importance of romance only grows as a relationship continues.

“This survey underscores our belief and confirms what we see when doing therapy with couples in DC,” Keith Clemson, PH.D., told Therapy Group of DC. “That is, many individuals find romance as an essential part of their relationships. However, the significance of a romantic relationship can have a different meaning for you versus your partner or spouse. If it’s important to you but is absent in your relationship, it can have a profound negative effect on you and your relationship.”

Here are some inexpensive and spicy date night ideas to put romance back front and center in your marriage:

Heat it up in the bedroom

Brides.com ranked their top date night idea for married couples as a bedroom retreat.

“Throw a slumber party for two; serve dinner in bed and have each other for dessert,” Brides.com reported. “Participate in an online sex workshop to learn something new, or generally level up your bedroom time together.”

Pamper yourselves

Cozymeal reported that a good couple’s pampering at the local spa can go a long way for romance.

“Sometimes you need a little rest and relaxation, so head to the spa with your sweetie for this date idea for married couples,” Cozymeal reported. “Spend the day getting as many treatments as you want, from couples massages to facials to mud baths.”

Get intimate on the dance floor

Taking dance classes can be a great way to reestablish physical intimacy and excitement in a marriage. Follow up with a romantic, candle-lit dinner and some fine wine for a night of intimate contact and conversation aplenty.

Go star gazing

Grab a blanket, some fancy snacks, fine wine, and take your spouse star gazing. Romantic and intimate, it’s a cheap date idea that is sure to set the mood.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

