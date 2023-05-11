Freshen up your marriage with these spicy date ideas

“Throw a slumber party for two; serve dinner in bed and have each other for dessert,” Brides.com reported. “Participate in an online sex workshop to learn something new, or generally level up your bedroom time together.”

Pamper yourselves

Cozymeal reported that a good couple’s pampering at the local spa can go a long way for romance.

“Sometimes you need a little rest and relaxation, so head to the spa with your sweetie for this date idea for married couples,” Cozymeal reported. “Spend the day getting as many treatments as you want, from couples massages to facials to mud baths.”

Get intimate on the dance floor

Taking dance classes can be a great way to reestablish physical intimacy and excitement in a marriage. Follow up with a romantic, candle-lit dinner and some fine wine for a night of intimate contact and conversation aplenty.

Go star gazing

Grab a blanket, some fancy snacks, fine wine, and take your spouse star gazing. Romantic and intimate, it’s a cheap date idea that is sure to set the mood.