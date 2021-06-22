Eat all the hot dogs you can handle in support of a good cause

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a hot dog eating contest.
Red’s Beer Garden is teaming with Arches Brewing for a friendly competition leading up to Independence Day.
Revelers and pets are invited to the recently expanded beer garden. Enjoy Arches Brewing craft beer and watch as competitors consume Fripper’s hot dogs. Guests can consume signature hot dogs from Red’s along with sandwiches, snacks and drinks.
The event is free to attend. Competition registration is $25 and begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Ten participation slots are available for ages 21 and up. Visit redsbeergarden.com or call (770) 637-2299 to sign up.
Podcast host Caroline King will be the master of ceremonies. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize and the hot dog crown. The runner-up will win a $50 cash prize. Both will get Arches Brewery beer and swag.
Red’s Beer Garden Inaugural Hot Dog Eating Competition will donate 10% of proceeds to the Autistic Self Advocacy. The nonprofit organization aims to advance disability rights movement principles related to autism.
“ASAN believes that the goal of autism advocacy should be a world in which autistic people enjoy equal access, rights, and opportunities,” the organization’s website said.
Red’s Beer Garden opened in 2020 and is home to over 300 kinds of drinks. Beer, wine, cider and spiked kombucha are some of them. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available.
“You peruse. You discover. You choose,” the website said of the self-serve refrigerators. “Or we’ll pour you a beer on tap. Best part is you can pair it with a Red’s Favorite hot dog or a pulled pork sandwich and tots.”
