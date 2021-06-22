Eat all the hot dogs you can handle in support of a good cause

Red’s Beer Garden Inaugural Hot Dog Eating Competition will donate 10% of proceeds to the Autistic Self Advocacy. The nonprofit organization aims to advance disability rights movement principles related to autism.

“ASAN believes that the goal of autism advocacy should be a world in which autistic people enjoy equal access, rights, and opportunities,” the organization’s website said.

Red’s Beer Garden opened in 2020 and is home to over 300 kinds of drinks. Beer, wine, cider and spiked kombucha are some of them. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available.

“You peruse. You discover. You choose,” the website said of the self-serve refrigerators. “Or we’ll pour you a beer on tap. Best part is you can pair it with a Red’s Favorite hot dog or a pulled pork sandwich and tots.”

Red’s Beer Garden’s Inaugural Hot Dog Eating Competition

2 p.m. Saturday, July 3

Red’s Beer Garden:1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta

Free to attend

Competitors can register for $25 at redsbeergarden.com or call (770) 637-2299.