Tickets on sale now for Atlanta Summer Wine Festival

The two-day event will have over 50 wines and a small beer selection. There will also be cider and seltzer. DJ Q-Tip will supply the tunes.

Explore Brew at the Zoo comes back with more chances to attend

Tickets are on sale for $45 at bigtickets.com. It includes all wine and beer samples, entertainment and a souvenir acrylic wine glass. Tickets will increase to $50 after July 30 and $60 the day of the event.