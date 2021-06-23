ajc logo
Tickets on sale now for Atlanta Summer Wine Festival

Access Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Summer Wine Festival is coming to City Winery in August.

The two-day event will have over 50 wines and a small beer selection. There will also be cider and seltzer. DJ Q-Tip will supply the tunes.

Tickets are on sale for $45 at bigtickets.com. It includes all wine and beer samples, entertainment and a souvenir acrylic wine glass. Tickets will increase to $50 after July 30 and $60 the day of the event.

Prices are the same for the Aug. 6-7 sessions. Saturday is split into sessions 1 and 2. Session 1 is from noon- 4 p.m. Session 2 is from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday’s festivities are from 7 p.m.- 11 p.m.

This is a 21-and-up only event. Babies, children and pets are not allowed. No refunds will be given and the event is rain or shine. Designated driver tickets won’t be sold, so walking or using a ride-hailing service is recommended.

Stay hydrated with free bottled water at the event, but don’t bring outside food or drinks. Alcohol cuts off 15 minutes before the end of each session.

Friday’s festival will only be upstairs and on the patio since a concert is happening that night. Recently, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution chose City Winery Atlanta’s patio as one of the best.

Executive chef Will Artley hopes the music venue/full-service restaurant/winery will become a dining destination, Ligaya Figueras reported.

Atlanta Summer Wine Fest

Friday, August 6, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, August 7, Session 1: noon- 4 p.m.; Session 2: 6 p.m. -10 p.m.

City Winery: 650 North Ave NE Ste 201, Atlanta

Tickets start at $45; buy at bigtickets.com.

