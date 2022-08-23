Powerhouse talent agency UTA brings pop-up exhibits to Pullman Yards

Paintings by Bester, a former Division II football player, are the focus of the second exhibit, “Fluent” (running Sept. 30- Oct. 29). The artist’s work is influenced by the face jugs that first appeared in the American South in the 1800s and features harsh lines, distorted figures and a turbulent sense of motion to depict his and his family’s struggles. In his “Beheading of Judith,” he places a Black figure in the role of the iconic avenger, and a white figure in the place of the Assyrian oppressor. Opening reception is Sept. 30.

“Mario Joyce and James Bester speak to the history of the American South,” said Tony Parker, UTA Artist Space Atlanta sales director, in a press release. Adds UTA Artist Space Atlanta director Bridgette Baldo: “Both Mario and James grapple with the ‘unresolved’ in their work as a result of intergenerational injustice – which is especially vital in the context of Atlanta and its own history.”