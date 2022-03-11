Powerhouse Los Angeles talent agency UTA to open art gallery in Atlanta

The Atlanta space will be big — three stories, according to UTA’s recent press release — and will be run by former basketball player Virgil “Tony” Parker and Bridgette Baldo, longtime executive for UTA Fine Arts.

Parker will serve as sales director, levering his relationship with high-profile collectors and brands in sports and entertainment. Baldo, UTA Artist Space Atlanta director, will manage the gallery day to day, overseeing programming and acting as liaison with artists and creatives.