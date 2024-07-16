Arts and Culture

Katt Williams to perform in Atlanta in March ‘25

Tickets go on sale this week for controversial comedian’s Heaven on Earth tour, coming to State Farm Arena.
Katt Williams spoke with Shannon Sharpe in a "Club Shay Shay" podcast episode in January that has pulled in more than 72 million YouTube. views. CLUB SHAY SHAY

Credit: CLUB SHAY SHAY

Credit: CLUB SHAY SHAY

Katt Williams spoke with Shannon Sharpe in a "Club Shay Shay" podcast episode in January that has pulled in more than 72 million YouTube. views. CLUB SHAY SHAY
By
1 hour ago

Don’t call it a comeback.

Katt Williams will bring his new Heaven on Earth tour to State Farm Arena next year — his first time performing at the venue in eight years, when it was named Philips Arena. His Atlanta show is on March 1, 2025.

His last show at the arena was on Feb. 3, 2017. The comedian and Emmy-winning actor, who has lived in metro Atlanta, has faced a string of arrests over the years, which resulted in him being banned from two Georgia counties. The 52-year-old provocateur recently has gone viral while taking aim at his peers. In January, Williams sparked controversy for his interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” platform in which he critiqued comedians including Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey. The interview has attracted more than 72 million views on YouTube. He followed that massive exposure with his Netflix special “Woke Foke,” which debuted in May.

ExploreWhat Katt Williams said at his latest comedy show

Produced by North American Entertainment Group, Heaven on Earth follows Williams’ Dark Matter tour. The new tour starts with fresh material in Ontario, Canada, in January 2025, with dates extending to May.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, via ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit KattWilliamsLive.com

KATT WILLIAMS 2025 TOUR DATES

Jan. 11- Ontario, CA- Toyota Arena

Jan. 17- Los Angeles, CA- Peacock Theater

Jan. 25- Phoenix, AZ- Footprint Center

Jan. 31- Dallas, TX- Texas Trust CU Theatre

Feb. 1- Houston, TX- NRG Arena

Feb. 8- Birmingham, AL- Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Feb. 14- Orlando, FL- Addition Financial Arena

Feb. 15- Tampa, FL- Amalie Arena

Feb. 21- Shreveport, LA- Brookshire Grocery Arena

Feb. 22- Memphis, TN- FedEx Forum

March 1- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena

March 8- New Orleans, LA- Smoothie King Center

March 14- Greensboro, NC- Greensboro Coliseum

March 15- Charlotte, NC- Bojangles Coliseum

March 21- Newark, NJ- Prudential Center

March 22- Brooklyn, NY- Barclays Center

March 28- Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena

March 29- Belmont Park, NY- UBS Arena

April 4- Norfolk, VA- Scope Arena

April 5- Atlantic City, NJ- Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

April 12- Detroit, MI- Little Caesars Arena

April 18- Indianapolis, IN- Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19- Cincinnati, OH- Heritage Bank Center

April 25- Chicago, IL- United Center

April 26- St. Louis, MO- Enterprise Center

May 3- Columbia, SC- Colonial Life Arena

May 9-10- Washington, D.C.- DAR Constitution Hall

May 16- Providence, RI- Amica Mutual Pavilion

May 17- Hartford, CT- XL Center

Related

Credit: CLUB SHAY SHAY

Why did Katt Williams’ interview with Shannon Sharpe go viral?

What Katt Williams said at his latest comedy show

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

Arguments in Fani Willis appeal set for after election2h ago

Credit: AP

The backlash against the Georgia election board’s actions is growing
22m ago

Credit: AP

GEORGIA FOOTBALL
Smart says players fined over ‘disappointing’ continued driving violations

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe

UPDATE: A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan
The Latest

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Heat Check: Our best songs from Georgia artists this year (so far)
Drummer Kenny Aronoff hosts drum workshop, masterclass at Guitar Center in Atlanta
Lauryn Hill announces new tour dates, including rescheduled Atlanta show
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare