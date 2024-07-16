Katt Williams to perform in Atlanta in March ‘25

Don’t call it a comeback.
Katt Williams will bring his new Heaven on Earth tour to State Farm Arena next year — his first time performing at the venue in eight years, when it was named Philips Arena. His Atlanta show is on March 1, 2025.
His last show at the arena was on Feb. 3, 2017. The comedian and Emmy-winning actor, who has lived in metro Atlanta, has faced a string of arrests over the years, which resulted in him being banned from two Georgia counties. The 52-year-old provocateur recently has gone viral while taking aim at his peers. In January, Williams sparked controversy for his interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” platform in which he critiqued comedians including Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey. The interview has attracted more than 72 million views on YouTube. He followed that massive exposure with his Netflix special “Woke Foke,” which debuted in May.
Produced by North American Entertainment Group, Heaven on Earth follows Williams’ Dark Matter tour. The new tour starts with fresh material in Ontario, Canada, in January 2025, with dates extending to May.
Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, via ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit KattWilliamsLive.com
KATT WILLIAMS 2025 TOUR DATES
Jan. 11- Ontario, CA- Toyota Arena
Jan. 17- Los Angeles, CA- Peacock Theater
Jan. 25- Phoenix, AZ- Footprint Center
Jan. 31- Dallas, TX- Texas Trust CU Theatre
Feb. 1- Houston, TX- NRG Arena
Feb. 8- Birmingham, AL- Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Feb. 14- Orlando, FL- Addition Financial Arena
Feb. 15- Tampa, FL- Amalie Arena
Feb. 21- Shreveport, LA- Brookshire Grocery Arena
Feb. 22- Memphis, TN- FedEx Forum
March 1- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena
March 8- New Orleans, LA- Smoothie King Center
March 14- Greensboro, NC- Greensboro Coliseum
March 15- Charlotte, NC- Bojangles Coliseum
March 21- Newark, NJ- Prudential Center
March 22- Brooklyn, NY- Barclays Center
March 28- Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena
March 29- Belmont Park, NY- UBS Arena
April 4- Norfolk, VA- Scope Arena
April 5- Atlantic City, NJ- Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
April 12- Detroit, MI- Little Caesars Arena
April 18- Indianapolis, IN- Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19- Cincinnati, OH- Heritage Bank Center
April 25- Chicago, IL- United Center
April 26- St. Louis, MO- Enterprise Center
May 3- Columbia, SC- Colonial Life Arena
May 9-10- Washington, D.C.- DAR Constitution Hall
May 16- Providence, RI- Amica Mutual Pavilion
May 17- Hartford, CT- XL Center
