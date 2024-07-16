Katt Williams to perform in Atlanta in March ‘25

Don’t call it a comeback.

Katt Williams will bring his new Heaven on Earth tour to State Farm Arena next year — his first time performing at the venue in eight years, when it was named Philips Arena. His Atlanta show is on March 1, 2025.

His last show at the arena was on Feb. 3, 2017. The comedian and Emmy-winning actor, who has lived in metro Atlanta, has faced a string of arrests over the years, which resulted in him being banned from two Georgia counties. The 52-year-old provocateur recently has gone viral while taking aim at his peers. In January, Williams sparked controversy for his interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” platform in which he critiqued comedians including Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey. The interview has attracted more than 72 million views on YouTube. He followed that massive exposure with his Netflix special “Woke Foke,” which debuted in May.