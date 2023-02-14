Atlanta Opera’s season: A monster, a madman and a ride with Valkyries

The new hybrid, composed by Michael Shapiro, premiered last year with the Los Angeles Opera. “We’ve always been very cinematic, very inspired by film,” said Atlanta Opera’s general and artistic director Tomer Zvulun.

Film was a lifeline for the company when live performance was compromised during the worst of the pandemic. In response, the company built a film studio, designed a streaming service and broadcast its performances internationally.

“The pandemic was a catalyst for the growth of the company,” said Zvulun, during an interview at the opera’s offices on Northside Drive. “I don’t view them as lost years.” He added that the company’s online presence has probably doubled its audience.

The Atlanta company was also buoyed by its audacious decision to stage outdoor productions in unusual locales, including a parking lot and a baseball field. “We were the only opera company in the world to perform in a circus tent.”

The payoff, said Zvulun, is a healthy company with a budget next year that approaches $14 million.

“We are exploding this year,” said Zvulun. Attendance at “Madama Butterfly” in November exceeded expectations and “Das Rheingold,” which opens April 29, “is selling like hotcakes.”

In 2018 the company began planning for, and budgeting, the Wagner operas. Then COVID-19 intervened. “Rheingold,” requires an 80-piece orchestra, rentals of an instrument called the “Wagner tuba,” plus innovative lighting, costumes, sets and world-class singers, including Greer Grimsley as Wotan, making his Atlanta debut.

Today set-builders, electricians, and other craftspeople are stretched thin, and materials are more expensive. The company’s finances are reinforced, however, by ongoing streaming revenue and by licensing of their productions to other companies.

(This month opera companies in two other cities will license two Atlanta productions, “Maria des Buenos Aires,” in San Antonio and “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” in Calgary, Alberta.)

The Wagner operas represent an achievement that Zvulun, now in his 10th year at the helm of the company, has been striving toward. It also serves as a workout that will yield strengths in other areas, he said.

“It’s like training for the Olympics: Because this task is difficult, your ability to do other things increases.”

Atlanta Opera 2023-24 season

“The Shining,” by Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell, Sept. 5 to Oct. 1, at the Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St.

“Frankenstein,” by Michael Shapiro, Oct. 28, a showing of the 1931 film by James Whale, with new music by Michael Shapiro performed live onstage by members of the Atlanta Opera during the screening of the film; Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway.

“Rigoletto,” by Giuseppe Verdi, Nov. 4-12, featuring George Gagnidze and Jasmine Habersham; Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

“La Bohème,” by Giacomo Puccini, Jan. 20-28, 2024, conducted by Jonathan Brandani, featuring Long Long, Zachary Nelson, Madison Leonard and Christian Simmons; Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by Benjamin Britten, March 2-10, 2024, featuring Iestyn Davies, Liv Redpath, Luke Sutliff, Kameron Lopreore, Susanne Burgess, Meg Marino, and Kevin Burdette; Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

“Die Walküre,” by Richard Wagner, April 27-May 5, featuring Greer Grimsley, Viktor Antipenko and Wendy Bryn Harmer; Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.