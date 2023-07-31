Big fun in small communities: Things to do with grandkids this week

Grandparents who live in or near Atlanta have a wealth of world-class entertainment options available in the downtown area. But it can also be fun to detour into the smaller cities and towns for activities and events.

As the saying goes, “getting there is half the fun” when you head to events in historic downtown squares or that feature mountain views. And parking is almost always low-cost or free in smaller communities.

Here are four options taking place this week:

National Night Out in Dunwoody

5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 3. Free except for food truck purchases. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Police departments nationwide all mark this “night out” with treats for kids and a chance for adults and kids to meet their local law enforcement in an informal setting.

Dunwoody is a suburb with a rich legacy and historic buildings including the 1906 Cheek-Spruill Farmhouse. It will combine its National Night Out with its Food Truck Thursday, so you can enjoy supper while you stroll.

Open Board Game Night at Crazy Book Lady in Acworth

6 p.m., Friday, August 4. Free admission, $5 per session game rental. Crazy Book Lady, 5058 Cherokee St., Acworth.

The green spaces, mountain views, and historic public buildings are a bonus whenever you spend time in Kennesaw, but a board game night offers ample motivation to make the trip to nearby Acworth.

The bookstore will provide games to buy or rent for $5 per session. You can also bring a favorite from home and play it free of charge.

This is a good opportunity to let teens or tweens bring their friends along to learn a new game. You can purchase drinks or snacks at the store, or bring your own as long as you don’t go overboard. Sign up to attend here.

Grandparent-child Sugar Cookie Class at Fan’s Chinese Cooking School Johns Creek

3-5:30 p.m., Saturday, August 5. $61.60 kid/grandparent duo. Yifan Central Kitchen, 11455 Lakefield Drive #500, Johns Creek.

Suburban Johns Creek is bounded by the Chattahoochee River and is a prime spot for fishing and hiking adventures. You may want to enjoy some of the natural beauty on the way to or from this cooking school in the area, which is part of Yifan Central Kitchen.

A gleeful toddler or focused tween or teen will enjoy sharing this fresh approach to shaping and decorating sugar cookies. Purchase a ticket here.

Decatur Ghost Tour

Email to reserve a Saturday slot. $20 adult, $12 kids 10 and under. Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

A historic downtown square with public art and endless boutiques and award-winning restaurants make Decatur appealing anytime, but teens and tweens and their paranormal-fan grandparents will be especially thrilled with this ghost tour.

It’s not too physically demanding if you have slow walkers or young kids in tow: The one-mile walk takes you along paved streets and lasts about two hours.

The guides are especially attuned to paranormal activity and what they call the local “spirit community.” Even if you never spot a thing, they’ll regale you with tales of the city’s ghostly murders, war legacy, and other tragedies.

The twilight tour of Old Decatur Cemetery is even more chilling due to hair-raising tales of notable citizens interred there. Ghoulish!

Reservations are required, and you can make some on this page. Note that the tour only accepts cash, not credit or debit cards, and participants sign liability waivers in advance.