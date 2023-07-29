Dunwoody National Night Out is Aug. 3

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
Dunwoody will be among the thousands of communities celebrating National Night Out mainly in August.

NNO will be observed from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

A special feature will be “Pack a Police Car” by donating school supplies on Aug. 3 and at the Dunwoody Police Department, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays through Aug. 11.

All supplies will be donated to Dunwoody’s DeKalb County schools.

NNO is the annual community-building campaign observed in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

For more information, visit facebook.com/DunwoodyPoliceFoundation or DunwoodyPoliceFoundation.org.

More details can be found at natw.org/about.

