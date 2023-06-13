X

Take me out to the ballgame: Things to do with grandkids this week

A Great Time with the Grandkids
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

One of the most family-friendly spectator sports, baseball games usually involve plenty of time to stretch and bond, along with fun promotions and only-at-the-ballpark foods.

Properly introduce your grandkids to the sport by coaching them on the rules, the seventh inning stretch and the proper way to order peanuts and hot dogs. Then enjoy.

Here is a major league and minor league game your gang might enjoy:

The Braves v. Colorado Rockies plus Friday Night Fireworks

7:20 p.m. Friday, June 16, general admission starting at $20, Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave., Atlanta.

Whether you’re a frequent attendee at Braves games or haven’t caught a game in years, the Friday night fireworks following this game will add appeal for the grandkids. If you arrive by 6 p.m., you can enjoy live music from trending new artists who play at the stadium’s pavilion.

Purchase tickets here.

If you happen to count a prostate cancer survivor or warrior among your number, the 1:35 game on Sunday, June 18, is the Braves’ Prostrate Cancer Awareness observance. Survivors who register by Friday, June 16 get a free ticket to the “Home Run Porch” and a commemorative t-shirt. There’s also a chance to purchase discounted tickets for that game for friends and family.

Chattanooga Lookouts minor league game plus base running

7:15 p.m. Saturday, June 17, tickets starting at $11 for seniors 55-plus and kids ages 3-12, 2 and under free, AT & T Field, 201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN

Load up the car for a summer drive to a minor league game, the Chattanooga Lookouts versus the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The shenanigans from the sidelines are always fun in the minors, and this particular evening also offers the chance to win a used car. What teen wouldn’t love that prospect?

The tickets are all digital, and you’ll want to carry your stuff in clear plastic bags. And it’s a cashless field, so be prepared to buy those peanuts and other treats with a credit card.

After the game, kids can run the bases. On the way home, look at the stars and stop for ice cream. This could turn into one of those summer traditions kids will always remember.

Buy tickets here.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
