7 activities to do with your grandkids this summer

This outdoor sensory stimulation class for kids ages 18 months to 4 years old incorporates organic materials. It will help grandparents learn ways to interact with their little ones on the spot and when they return home. It’s just one of the dozens of classes hosted by The Bunny Hive, a “social club for little ones and their grownups.”

Create at the Adult Relative + Me art classes at Vinings School of Art

5:30-6:30 p.m Mondays for ages 4-7; 10-11 a.m. every Saturday for ages 5-8 or 8-12; 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for ages 9-13. $38 for adult and kid. Vinings School of Art, 1675 Cumberland Prkwy. SE, Suite 102, Smyrna.

Don’t those art projects the kids get up to at school or camp look fun? With this option, you can sign yourself up for an art class with the youngsters. You’ll both learn techniques and have art to take home at the end. Go ahead, get creative!

Build teen confidence with a cognitive distortions class

4-5 p.m., Tuesday, May 30. Free. East Point Library branch, 2757 Main Street, East Point.

Who couldn’t use a little more self-confidence in this life? This class is aimed at helping teens and adults cultivate self-esteem by recognizing how the human brain distorts perception. It’s a great conversation starter, and the hour-long format is appealing if you don’t have a lot of time or are just starting to build a relationship with teen grandchildren.

Learn Sahaja meditation methods

5-6 p.m., Mondays throughout summer except May 29, July 3, and Sept. 4. Free. Alpharetta Branch Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Ah, silence! You and teens and mature tweens can learn to awaken your inner energy through Sahaja meditation — and come back on subsequent Mondays to keep practicing. Along with the calm, this ongoing Alpharetta branch event will help you make regular visits to the library a priority while school’s out.

Crochet a mosaic mandala

10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays June 10, 17, and 24. $75 plus supplies. The Craftivist, 743 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Bond over three Saturdays while you learn this yarn technique called mosaic or overlay crochet and complete a mandala for a pillow or wall hanging.

The class is appropriate for confident beginners and veteran crocheters, so if you’ve wanted to share your yarn love with the next generation, this is a golden opportunity.

Class materials must be purchased from the Craftivist (at a 10% discount) and include a crochet hook, yarn, and a tapestry needle. Register here.

Head to an REI mountain biking class

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays June 11 or 25, July 2, or Saturday, July 29. $115 for members, $145 for nonmembers. Blankets Creek Mountain Bike Trails, 2261 Sixes Rd., Canton.

If you and a grandchild who’s age 14 or older are moderately fit and looking for adventure, attend this Introduction to Mountain Biking class from REI. Students head to Blankets Creek Mountain Bike Trails, which is about an hour from Atlanta, to learn and trial riding techniques — climbing, descending, and the all-important braking.

REI provides the bikes, helmets, and tools for the day. And you’re invaluable here: kids who aren’t 18 yet require a registered, participating adult guardian to attend. Class size is limited and they fill up quickly. Sign up here.

Cook for Christmas in July

5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 23. $30 per participant. Flour Power Cooking Studios, 131 S. Main St., Suite G, Alpharetta.

Learn to cook together at a festive “Christmas in July” session designed for kids and adult relatives. It includes hands-on instruction, recipes to take home, and a gathering to enjoy the homemade pizza, hot chocolate, and Christmas cookies you make in class. This is a great way to set the expectation that you’ll all help cook and clean up for upcoming holidays.

At least one child and one adult must participate. Enroll here.