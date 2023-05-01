Make time in May: 6 reasons to get outside and have some fun

Marietta Greek Festival

This is the 33rd Marietta Greek Greek Festival celebrating the beauty of Greek culture. Listen to the church bells while you enjoy authentic Greek food and pastries, Greek dancing, and children’s activities. There will be live music, cooking demonstrations, and a vendor marketplace as well. Sample a gyro or snack on spanakopita before diving into some baklava as you soak up all things Greek.

4-10:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, 11 a.m.- 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. General admission is $5 but kids 12 and under are free. $10 weekend pass available. Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta. 770-924-8080. mariettagreekfestival.com

Catch up on what’s sprung this spring

Kirkwood Spring Fling Festival & Tour of Homes

The Kirkwood Spring Fling has a great variety of activities including a tour of homes, the 5K Road Race, an artist market, and a kids’ area. Walk, run, or bring your pup to the 5K Road Race through Kirkwood before checking out all the historic neighborhood has to offer. Take a peek into a few of the area’s homes, looking at historic properties as well as new construction. Then, visit the more than 150 artists showing off their creations in the artist market. Between all the fun, there’s plenty of food as well with the entire east edge of the park full of food trucks and carts.

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Certain events require purchased tickets, but the Spring Fling itself is free admission. Bessie Branham Park, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta. historickirkwood.org

Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County Garden Tour

Visit five pre-selected gardens, throughout East Cobb and Marietta, showcasing the flora and fauna you’d typically see in a Georgian’s backyard. Get inspired for your own green space as you get a close look at native plants, palm trees, hydrangeas, and much more. You can access these small gardens and larger parks in any order.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Tickets are $21 in advance and $25 the day of the tour. Children under 17 are free. Five gardens throughout Marietta and East Cobb. cobbmastergardeners.com/calendar/garden-tour

Explore 9 ways to save on garden seeds

Credit: Jonathan Phillips Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Take in a festival

Ormewood Park Makers Festival

Showcasing local makers — users of creativity, craftsmanship, and artistic ingenuity — this street festival strives to engage all of Atlanta with the Ormewood Park community. Delivering the wares of artists, delicious food, live music, specialty workshops, and more, everything is within walking distance for easy access to the complete experience. Whether you want to watch a demonstration, check out what’s for sale, or get into a hands-on activity, this all-day event lets makers tap into their creative side.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Free admission. Ormewood Park Neighborhood, between Delaware Avenue and Woodland Avenue, Atlanta. ormewoodpark.org

Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

For a fun way to spend Memorial Day weekend, check out the Alpharetta Arts Streetfest. Over 100 artists will display and sell their handmade goods, and there are all the best festival eats with the expanded Festival Cuisine area. There will also be creative activities where kids can get their faces painted before they play and explore. It’s truly an all-day experience the whole family can enjoy this holiday weekend.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. Free admission. The Grove at Wills Park, 175 Roswell Street, Alpharetta. splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/alpharetta-arts-streetfest