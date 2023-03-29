Sisters who are well into their 100s share how they stay sharp

“My doctor loves to talk to me,” Sweedler said. “He’d say, ‘You’re amazing.’ And I’d say, ‘Because I’m old?’ And he’d say, ‘No! Because you’re sophisticated.’”

The lively sisters shared four tips to help maintain their sharp wits and brain activities by working, connecting with loved ones, continuing to learn and appreciating things around them. While the tips seem simple enough, there’s science to back up the sister’s advice.

“In nostalgia, older adults navigate the future by reflecting on the past. By doing so, they find safety in sources such as familiar patterns and coherence, continuity in the sense of self or relationships, and affectionate, close bonds,” explained Arizona PBS.

There are plenty of ways to keep your brain sharp as you age, and, as Sweedler noted, you don’t have to do crossword puzzles to achieve healthy brain activity. Elder.org shares other ways to help improve memory and mental health as you age:

Trivia Nights

Volunteering

Art & Crafts: creating cards, poems, etc.

Learning a new language

Thinking games like chess and bingo

Going out with friends/social events

Reading

Video games

“There may not be one secret to living to 100 years old, but there are small, incremental changes you can make throughout life that impact your long-term health,” said Cybele Pacheco, MD, a Geisinger family medicine physician.