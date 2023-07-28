5 ways to set boundaries as a caregiver

Being a family caregiver is a selfless task that can be very rewarding. But it can also wreak havoc on your mental and emotional health.

To help prevent burnout, it’s key to take time to care for your own mental and physical health. Setting boundaries is important for you and the loved one you’re caring for.

Explore 5 exercises to relieve hip pain and increase mobility

Here are five ways to set boundaries as a caregiver:

Be clear about your limits

It’s hard to think of your own needs when you’ve taken on the role of caregiver. But it’s crucial that you set limits and let go of any guilt you might feel about setting boundaries.

“Try using ‘I’ statements, like: ‘I need some personal time, and I won’t be taking you to the appointment tomorrow, but someone else will be here to help,’” suggests Healthline.

Make a schedule

It’s easy to get lost in a routine — or the lack of a routine — when taking care of others. Create a schedule as detailed as possible to help keep you on track. Log meal times, activities, doctors appointments, etc.

Making a schedule not only increases efficiency and productivity, it also helps you implement “effective time management and scheduling techniques (that) can help you optimize your workday for maximum performance,” says Indeed.

Find a hobby

With a hectic schedule, it’s important to find time to focus on yourself. Picking up a new hobby or returning to an old favorite can offer an emotional break from stressful work.

“If you have been pursuing interests before, there is no need to give them up because of caregiving. In fact, it even becomes a necessity to continue your hobbies for they are helpful in boosting your energy levels and reducing stress,” says The Purple Jacket.

Encourage independence

Your job as a caregiver is to help your loved one live a more accessible life. But that doesn’t mean doing everything for them. If your loved one is able to do basic tasks by themselves, you should encourage them to do so.

Vantage Aging says “Independence allows older adults to take on the unique challenges of aging head on and overcome them with a sense of accomplishment. Even if a senior is limited by mobility, they can still gain a sense of purpose through involvement in volunteer activities”

Build a network

You’re not alone in your journey as a caregiver. There are plenty of resources and communities locally and online that can help. Connect with a local Facebook group, or ask your doctor about local resources.

Building a network of like-minded caregivers allows room for you to gain helpful tips, and can be be a safe place to vent when things are frustrating.

“Many caregivers, both family and professional, have found that being part of a community of caregivers can help them to at least get started with dealing with some of the concerns that they might have,” says Paradise In-Home Care