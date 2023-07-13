5 exercises to relieve hip pain and increase mobility

According to WebMD, over 50% of older adults experience hip or knee pain.

There are many reasons for hip pain and discomfort, including core muscle injury, bursitis, tendonitis, and labral tears. Whatever the cause, most hip pain is a result of inflammation.

“The most common thing that happens when you get older is you can get inflamed bursa,” explained Roy I. Davidovitch, MD, in WebMD.

To help eliminate hip pain and take preventative measures regarding your joint health, it’s essential to work on strength and flexibility.

“Mobility training is just an important as weight training or cardio,” Jill Charton, mobility trainer and founder of iFour.Life, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It allows your joints to age gracefully, helps with function as we get older, and can improve joint-related health issues.”

Here are five low-impact exercises to help relieve hip pain and increase mobility:

Hip to lower back

The hip to lower back movement — also know as the cradle — is a great way to open the lower spine and hips. It’s tempting to do this exercise quickly, but it’s recommended that you take your time to truly experience the benefits of the movement.

Lying hip flexor

Some exercises are best done lying down, and that includes the lying hip flexor. It’s the best position to grab your ankle and slightly pull your leg back. Getting in the proper position can also help keep the spine in alignment.

Knee lift

Knee lifts are great for movement and flow. The Knee lift is simple: Once you’re ready, keep your spine in alignment and slowly lift one leg at a time. If you need extra support, you can brace yourself with a chair or countertop.

Hip abduction

The abduction machine at the gym is a go-to for those looking to build muscles around the glutes. But without weights, it’s a great way to increase flexibility while relieving you from hip pain. This exercise is also known as the clam.

Bridging

Bridging will not only help loosen and strengthen your hips, you’ll also get an ab and glute workout in the process. Lying on your back, recruit your core (suck in your stomach) and slowly lift your hips in the air hold for a few seconds and release slowly to the ground.

While exercise is great for relieving hip pain, if pain persists, you should consult your doctor for further assistance.