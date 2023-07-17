WACTH: 78-year-old man proposes to high school crush at the airport

It’s hard to deny true love, even if you’ve waited 60 years for it.

Dr. Thomas McMeekin, a 78-year-old dermatologist from Florida, proved it recently when his proposal to his high school crush Nancy Gambell, went viral on TikTok.

The video catches McMeekin as he spots Gambell after her arrival at Tampa International Airport. He walks her toward a seating area, pulled out a pillow (to rest his knees on), and began reading his proposal.

“It’s been sixty years since we first met. You have always been the one that I’ve had a crush on since your cheerleader days.”

Gambell managed to say yes, despite the tears welling up in her eyes.

The pair reconnected 10 years ago at their 50th high school reunion, and quickly grew close. With the 60th reunion coming up this fall, the two decided it would be amazing to attend together as husband and wife.

Medical assistants Angelia Fedrick and Samari Rivera helped their boss with the proposal, helping him prepare and standing nearby on the big day to capture the moment on video.

“He kept talking about it every single day,” Fedrick told Insider. “He knew what he was going to say, and he followed through with what he was going to do. Find me a man like that.”

“They never really dated,,” said “They just reconnected, and he’s like, ‘I wanna be with her.’ And that was it.”