5 ways to make life easier for busy parents

Be prepared

Becoming a master of preparation will help cut down how much time you spend on meal prep and basic chores. Something as simple as setting the next day’s school and work clothes and make a big difference.

Letting your children help with prep work is a great way to teach responsibility. And when it comes to meal prep, it may just teach them a few tricks around the kitchen. The more they know how to do, the less time you have to spend doing it.

Take advantage of technology

Technology is all around us, but it can be an underutilized tool for many busy parents. Takie advantage of technology by activating Alexa, Google Home or similar services can keep yourself hands-free and moving.

Wether you’re setting a timer or finding a program for your child to watch while you’re doing laundry, these little time savings add up. Meanwhile, smart locks, plugs, switches and lightbulbs can be controlled by your phone, so you never have to wonder if you locked the door or turned off the lights.

Make smaller goals

There’s nothing wrong with having goals for your family, whether it’s saving for a vacation or taking the time to learn a new skill. But be careful not to set unrealistic goals, which can lead to more stress in your life.

As you make goals for your family, be sure to include smaller goals that can be achieved in a few weeks or a month. Not only are these goals more easily attainable, but they can help teach kids about the importance of planning and following through.

Declutter

There’s nothing worse than being stressed and having to come home to an already messy house. Time to take a deep breath and get to organizing.

Allow your children to get involved by giving them age-appropriate tasks. Putting toys in a box or clothes in a hamper is simple enough for most children and can really help when the house is a mess. For older children, create a list of regular chores they’re expected to complete.