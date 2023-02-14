X
Dark Mode Toggle

5 ways to make life easier for busy parents

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Being a parent brings plenty of joy and lots of new experiences. What it definitely doesn’t bring is much free time.

With so much going on, it can be difficult to find time for yourself. Between kids, work, family and friends, it sometimes seems like there’s not enough time to tackle your errands or even to catch your breath.

ExploreWhy scream therapy might be just the mental health break you need

Here are five ways life can be a lot simpler for busy parents:

Use a shared family calendar

A shared calendar can improve efficiency and productivity and that can mean a lot less stress.

You can find lots of family calendar apps for your phone. Family Wall is especially popular, with many users describing it as an “assistant” to families. Or you could go for an old-school calendar you hang on your wall or refrigerator.

Be prepared

Becoming a master of preparation will help cut down how much time you spend on meal prep and basic chores. Something as simple as setting the next day’s school and work clothes and make a big difference.

Letting your children help with prep work is a great way to teach responsibility. And when it comes to meal prep, it may just teach them a few tricks around the kitchen. The more they know how to do, the less time you have to spend doing it.

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Take advantage of technology

Technology is all around us, but it can be an underutilized tool for many busy parents. Takie advantage of technology by activating Alexa, Google Home or similar services can keep yourself hands-free and moving.

Wether you’re setting a timer or finding a program for your child to watch while you’re doing laundry, these little time savings add up. Meanwhile, smart locks, plugs, switches and lightbulbs can be controlled by your phone, so you never have to wonder if you locked the door or turned off the lights.

Make smaller goals

There’s nothing wrong with having goals for your family, whether it’s saving for a vacation or taking the time to learn a new skill. But be careful not to set unrealistic goals, which can lead to more stress in your life.

As you make goals for your family, be sure to include smaller goals that can be achieved in a few weeks or a month. Not only are these goals more easily attainable, but they can help teach kids about the importance of planning and following through.

ExploreMs. Rachel is your kids’ latest obsession. Here’s why

Declutter

There’s nothing worse than being stressed and having to come home to an already messy house. Time to take a deep breath and get to organizing.

Allow your children to get involved by giving them age-appropriate tasks. Putting toys in a box or clothes in a hamper is simple enough for most children and can really help when the house is a mess. For older children, create a list of regular chores they’re expected to complete.

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA drops rail plans for Atlanta’s Clifton Corridor12h ago

Credit: Chip Saye

Girls basketball rankings: Lake Oconee Academy returns to No. 1 in Class A Division II
22h ago

Credit: AP

Police name gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State University
34m ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Release of Trump grand jury excerpts to precede decision on charges
2h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Release of Trump grand jury excerpts to precede decision on charges
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia basketball in must-win situation against LSU
1h ago
The Latest
Where can I find it: grandfather clock repair, Cream of Wheat, document restoration
Latest TikTok trend has people jumping from dangerous heights
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Isis
Featured

MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
22h ago
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top