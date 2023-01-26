Ms. Rachel is your kids’ latest obsession. Here’s why

After realizing there weren’t really any shows made specifically for kids with developmental delays, “Ms. Rachel” took matters into her own hands.
Rachel Griffin Accurso, better known on TikTok and YouTube as Ms. Rachel, realized that the absence of such programming left out many children in the learning process after her own own toddler was diagnosed with a speech delay.
“I kept searching ... and we couldn’t find it, so I was like, maybe we can try to create it and maybe it would help more kids,” Accurso told Yahoo.
After finishing her teaching degree, Accurso got to work creating of her own show. Soon enough, it became a family business, with her husband, Broadway composer Aron Accurso, creating music for the show.
Accurso, a former New York city preschool teacher, is now a well known social media star, making an impressive and necessary impact on children and families around the world.
“As a parent you want to do anything you can to help them and it’s not our fault when our child has a speech delay. A lot of things I teach are things I wish I had known for my son.” Accurso explained to NBC News.
Ms. Rachel’s YouTube channel, “Songs for Littles,” has more than two million subscribers with over one billion views.
