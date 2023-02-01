BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Why scream therapy might be just the mental health break you need

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
When in doubt, scream it out

If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed or anxious, there’s a mental health tool that’s simple and free: screaming.

Emory University professor Harold Gouzoules, who holds a master’s in psychology and a PhD in zoology, has studied screams — from both humans and animals — for decades. He’s detected that screams convey six types of emotions: fear, pain, surprise, happiness, anger, and frustration or sadness.

Scream therapy was first introduced in the 1970s by celebrity therapist Dr. Arthur Janov. It’s also known as scream meditation and primal scream therapy. Janov argued that mental health issues stemming from repressed childhood trauma could be alleviated through guiding screaming sessions.

ExploreHow cortisol levels can affect weight loss

While scream therapy is not without its detractors, proponents say it can be useful for releasing built-up tension and emotion, removing mental blocks and increasing feelings of empowerment

Meditation expert Tristian Gribbin, founder of meditation site Flow demonstrated the technique during a TEDx Talk, asking the audience to scream into towels.

“Notice how after you scream, you feel lighter, better and ready to face your day. You will have more ease in your communications with others,” Gribbin said.

ExploreStudy says pop songs are best to fall asleep to

If you’d like to try some unguided scream meditation on your own, here are a few tips:

  • Find a space that brings you comfort and where you can be alone.
  • Grab a towel, pillow, or blanket — anything that can help muffle sound.
  • Take a few deep breaths, and on the last breath, release and scream.

Beyond the meditative benefits, studies have shown that screaming promotes maximal muscular power during exercise.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House leaders pass midyear budget with property tax rebate5h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing
7h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex near golf course
12m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium
4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium
4h ago

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

Bradley’s Buzz: Asking for a friend - is Sean Payton that big a deal?
3h ago
The Latest

Dentist goes viral on TikTok calling out harmful oral habits
FDA experts are still puzzled over who should get which COVID-19 shot
Unmet needs: Critics cite failures in health care for foster children
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
8h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
23h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top