Why scream therapy might be just the mental health break you need

Emory University professor Harold Gouzoules, who holds a master’s in psychology and a PhD in zoology, has studied screams — from both humans and animals — for decades. He’s detected that screams convey six types of emotions: fear, pain, surprise, happiness, anger, and frustration or sadness.

Scream therapy was first introduced in the 1970s by celebrity therapist Dr. Arthur Janov. It’s also known as scream meditation and primal scream therapy. Janov argued that mental health issues stemming from repressed childhood trauma could be alleviated through guiding screaming sessions.