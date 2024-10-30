Fulton County’s election board sets list of documents needed to certify election

Republican member Julie Adams requested daily lists of complaints filed by election workers, observers and voters. She also requested documents be provided to board members electronically. The board’s Democratic majority denied both requests.

Adams is one of at least 19 election board members in Georgia who have refused to certify elections since 2020. She said she didn’t receive all the information she requested when she refused to certify May’s primary election.

Adams later filed a lawsuit asking Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to declare board members could choose not to certify election results if they believed there were irregularities.

McBurney ruled that state law requires local board members to certify results, even if they have concerns. He said the law provides other means — such as formal election challenges in court — to contest the results.

But the judge also ruled that board members should get prompt access to election information before certification, though a delay in receiving it isn’t a basis for refusing to certify the results.

On Thursday the county board debated what documents should be provided to board members and when they should be provided. Adams said she wanted daily reports of election complaints and how they were resolved. She said that was important information for board members to consider before they certified results.

Election Director Nadine Williams said the reports Adams wants do not exist — the agency doesn’t record every phone call or email about minor complaints.

Williams said she lets the board know about serious complaints and forwards the details to the secretary of state’s office for investigation. But she expressed concern about sharing all the details with board members, lest they become public and be used to spread “misinformation.”

The board’s majority sided with Williams.

Adams also wanted electronic copies of election documents to review, but county officials expressed concern that they could be shared with people outside the board.

The board did agree to allow members two days — not just one — to review documents before certification. Members will meet Nov. 8 and Nov. 12 to review documents. Certification must be completed by 5 p.m. Nov. 12.