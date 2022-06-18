About the June 21 runoff election

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide coverage of the June 21 runoff elections for metro Atlanta and state races on each of our platforms, including ajc.com, the AJC app and the AJC print and ePaper editions. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Most close at 7 p.m. To find your polling place and see a sample ballot, visit the Georgia My Voter page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
June 21 runoff information for voters
