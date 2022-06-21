BreakingNews
Polls open for primary runoff elections in metro Atlanta and across Georgia
ajc logo
X

How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC

Helen Goodwin from Decatur cast her ballot at the Voter Registration & Elections office on Monday, June 13, 2022. Votes are being collected through Friday in several runoff races throughout metro Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Helen Goodwin from Decatur cast her ballot at the Voter Registration & Elections office on Monday, June 13, 2022. Votes are being collected through Friday in several runoff races throughout metro Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Elections 2022
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for primary runoff elections in metro Atlanta and across Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is providing exclusive runoff election updates all day and election results after the polls close Tuesday across all of our platforms. The coverage will continue overnight, including comprehensive stories and election charts in the AJC ePaper Wednesday morning.

On social media platforms: Follow the AJC Georgia Politics team on Twitter (@ajcgapolitics), the AJC Georgia Education Team @AJC_Education, and reporters Patricia Murphy @murphyajc, Greg Bluestein @bluestein, Tia Mitchell @ajconwashington, J.D. Capelouto @jdcapelouto and Brian Eason @brianeason.

Mobile: Download the AJC app for election news and results on the go.

AJC.com: Journalists from the AJC local and state government reporting teams are offering live updates in stories, video and photos, starting with the opening of the polls and continuing until the last votes are counted.

What voters need to know

Runoff elections on Tuesday are needed to settle races from the May primary in which no candidate won more than 50% of the vote.

The elections are open to registered voters, with a catch. Voters who participated in the primary must vote in the same party during the primary runoff. Registered voters who skipped the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

Runoff races include a number of legislative and congressional seats, in addition to Democratic runoffs for secretary of state, lieutenant governor, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner.

There are also local runoffs in Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Gwinnett and Henry counties.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at neighborhood precincts.

Voters can find sample ballots and voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

All voters are required to show photo ID on election day.

The general election is Nov. 8.

About the June 21 runoff election

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide coverage of the June 21 runoff elections for metro Atlanta and state races on each of our platforms, including ajc.com, the AJC app and the AJC print and ePaper editions. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Most close at 7 p.m. To find your polling place and see a sample ballot, visit the Georgia My Voter page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

June 21 runoff information for voters

RELATED coverage

Several Georgia races head to quick runoffs under voting law. Here are links and information about individual runoff elections

ELECTION RESULTS: Visit ajc.com and the AJC app after 7 p.m. on Tuesday


About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency10h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
1h ago
Georgia election worker to testify at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing
14h ago
2 dead, 4 injured in Florida family’s single-car crash in Cherokee
13h ago
2 dead, 4 injured in Florida family’s single-car crash in Cherokee
13h ago
Beltline’s Westside Trail is a flourishing new mural hotspot
22h ago
The Latest
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker: ‘I’ve never denied any of my kids’
Loudermilk: Jan. 6 committee investigation ‘a ruthless and false attack’
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top