How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC

What voters need to know

Runoff elections on Tuesday are needed to settle races from the May primary in which no candidate won more than 50% of the vote.

The elections are open to registered voters, with a catch. Voters who participated in the primary must vote in the same party during the primary runoff. Registered voters who skipped the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

Runoff races include a number of legislative and congressional seats, in addition to Democratic runoffs for secretary of state, lieutenant governor, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner.

There are also local runoffs in Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Gwinnett and Henry counties.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at neighborhood precincts.

Voters can find sample ballots and voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

All voters are required to show photo ID on election day.

The general election is Nov. 8.