How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for primary runoff elections in metro Atlanta and across Georgia.
What voters need to know
Runoff elections on Tuesday are needed to settle races from the May primary in which no candidate won more than 50% of the vote.
The elections are open to registered voters, with a catch. Voters who participated in the primary must vote in the same party during the primary runoff. Registered voters who skipped the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.
Runoff races include a number of legislative and congressional seats, in addition to Democratic runoffs for secretary of state, lieutenant governor, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner.
There are also local runoffs in Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Gwinnett and Henry counties.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at neighborhood precincts.
Voters can find sample ballots and voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
All voters are required to show photo ID on election day.
The general election is Nov. 8.
About the June 21 runoff election
June 21 runoff information for voters
Several Georgia races head to quick runoffs under voting law. Here are links and information about individual runoff elections
- Lieutenant governor (D): Kwanza Hall vs. Charlie Bailey
- Secretary of state: (D) Bee Nguyen vs. Dee Dawkins-Haigler
- Insurance commissioner (D): Janice Laws Robinson vs. Raphael Baker
- Labor commissioner (D): William Boddie vs. Nicole Horn
- U.S. House District 6 (R): Rich McCormick vs. Jake Evans
- U.S. House District 7 (R): Michael Corbin vs. Mark Gonsalves
- Cherokee County: Board of Education District 5 and District 6
- Cobb County: Superior Court judge, plus Smyrna City Council Ward 2
- DeKalb County - County Commission District 2 (D), School Board District District 2 and District 6
- Fayette County: School Board District 4 (D)
- Gwinnett County: School Board District 4
- Henry County: County Commission District 5
