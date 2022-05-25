Fayette Dems head to runoff as GOP incumbent keeps seat

Fayette County voters also overwhelming approved a 1-cent education SPLOST, a funding source that has received support from the south metro community since 2004.

In unofficial results late Tuesday, District 2 school board incumbent Roy Rabold appeared to beat out two challengers -- fellow Republicans E. Janice Bennett and Alyson Otto -- for his seat, avoiding a runoff by getting about 58% of the vote. There is no Democrat in the race for the fall, which means Rabold will hold onto his seat.