Fayette Dems head to runoff as GOP incumbent keeps seat

A Republican Fayette County school board incumbent appeared to hold onto his seat Tuesday as Democrats vying for an opening on body head to a runoff.
Fayette County voters also overwhelming approved a 1-cent education SPLOST, a funding source that has received support from the south metro community since 2004.
In unofficial results late Tuesday, District 2 school board incumbent Roy Rabold appeared to beat out two challengers -- fellow Republicans E. Janice Bennett and Alyson Otto -- for his seat, avoiding a runoff by getting about 58% of the vote. There is no Democrat in the race for the fall, which means Rabold will hold onto his seat.
In the race to replace District 4 board member Leonard Presberg, Democrat Regina Daigre appeared to fall just shy of a complete win with 49.2% of the vote, below the 50+1 threshold to avoid a runoff. She will face fellow Democrat Patty Mosley in the runoff next month for the seat.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican William Leon Yarde, who did not have a challenger.
The E-SPLOST is expected to raise $210 million and will be used for school renovations and classroom expansions, playground equipment, auxiliary gyms for high schools, updated Chromebooks, new buses, technology and security.
About the Author