Raffensperger wins Republican primary for Georgia secretary of state
Fayette Dems head to runoff as GOP incumbent keeps seat

Fayette County voters give incumbent school board member a win and send other candidates to runoff.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Republican Fayette County school board incumbent appeared to hold onto his seat Tuesday as Democrats vying for an opening on body head to a runoff.

Fayette County voters also overwhelming approved a 1-cent education SPLOST, a funding source that has received support from the south metro community since 2004.

In unofficial results late Tuesday, District 2 school board incumbent Roy Rabold appeared to beat out two challengers -- fellow Republicans E. Janice Bennett and Alyson Otto -- for his seat, avoiding a runoff by getting about 58% of the vote. There is no Democrat in the race for the fall, which means Rabold will hold onto his seat.

In the race to replace District 4 board member Leonard Presberg, Democrat Regina Daigre appeared to fall just shy of a complete win with 49.2% of the vote, below the 50+1 threshold to avoid a runoff. She will face fellow Democrat Patty Mosley in the runoff next month for the seat.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican William Leon Yarde, who did not have a challenger.

The E-SPLOST is expected to raise $210 million and will be used for school renovations and classroom expansions, playground equipment, auxiliary gyms for high schools, updated Chromebooks, new buses, technology and security.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

