Henry school board race a squeaker as commission incumbents win

Henry incumbents for County Commission advanced to November contests as a school board member appeared to squeak to a win in her race.
In unofficial results Tuesday, incumbent Republican District 3 County Commissioner Derrell “Dee” Anglyn III and incumbent District 4 Commissioner Vivian A. Thomas appeared to win races for their seats. Anglyn beat fellow Republicans Kevin Anderson and Don Dunlap while Thomas defeated Gwendolyn Bailey in their contest.
Thomas will face Republican Robert Kolpak for her District 4 seat while Anglyn will face Democrat Sarita Y. Dyer for Anglyn’s District 3 seat in November. Neither Kolpak or Dyer had competition in the election.
In the newly drawn District 5, Democrats Keisha Stubbs and Kevin J. Lewis will face each other in the late June runoff. Stubbs got 49.5% of the vote, just shy of an outright win with 50%+1 of the vote. Lewis received around 29.4% of the vote. The winner of the runoff will face Republican Edward Toney, who did not have a challenger Tuesday, in the November general election.
In the non partisan District 4 contest for school board, incumbent Sophe Cook Pope appeared to squeak in a win by meeting the mathematical threshold above 50% to avoid a runoff. Pope, in unofficial results, had 50.4% of the vote compared to challenger Deborah Sykes with 49.6%.
Incumbent Magistrate Court Judge Martin Jones won his contest to keep his job against challenger Andrea Boyd, according to Tuesday’s results.
