Henry school board race a squeaker as commission incumbents win

In unofficial results Tuesday, incumbent Republican District 3 County Commissioner Derrell “Dee” Anglyn III and incumbent District 4 Commissioner Vivian A. Thomas appeared to win races for their seats. Anglyn beat fellow Republicans Kevin Anderson and Don Dunlap while Thomas defeated Gwendolyn Bailey in their contest.

Thomas will face Republican Robert Kolpak for her District 4 seat while Anglyn will face Democrat Sarita Y. Dyer for Anglyn’s District 3 seat in November. Neither Kolpak or Dyer had competition in the election.