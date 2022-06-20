Metro Atlanta runoffs to decide some school board races, narrow others

In Gwinnett County, the state’s largest school district, District 4 voters will choose between Adrienne Simmons, an assessment specialist for the Georgia Department of Education, and Alexis Williams, an attorney who does work with nonprofit programs for youth.

In DeKalb County, District 6 incumbent Diijon DaCosta faces Janet Hughes, a licensed counselor. Battling for the school board’s District 2 seat are Candice D. McKinley, an attorney and former teacher, and Whitney McGinniss, a former teacher who has served on several PTA committees.