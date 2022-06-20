Metro Atlanta runoffs to decide some school board races, narrow others

Voters in several metro Atlanta counties will head to the polls Tuesday to choose school board members. In other counties, they will narrow those races heading into the November elections.
In Gwinnett County, the state’s largest school district, District 4 voters will choose between Adrienne Simmons, an assessment specialist for the Georgia Department of Education, and Alexis Williams, an attorney who does work with nonprofit programs for youth.
In DeKalb County, District 6 incumbent Diijon DaCosta faces Janet Hughes, a licensed counselor. Battling for the school board’s District 2 seat are Candice D. McKinley, an attorney and former teacher, and Whitney McGinniss, a former teacher who has served on several PTA committees.
The Gwinnett and DeKalb races are nonpartisan, so Tuesday’s runoffs will decide those seats.
Cherokee County has two Republican Party runoff school board races Tuesday. In District 5, voters will choose between Sean Kaufman, a part-time Kennesaw State University faculty member, and Erin Ragsdale, a former teacher. The winner of that runoff will take on Democrat Sean Jackson in November. The District 6 race pits Susan Padgett Harrison, a former school district employee, against Dr. Ray Lynch. The winner of the District 6 runoff faces no Democratic opposition.
Kaufman and Lynch are part of the 4CanDoMore group, which has been vocal against critical race theory being taught in public schools. They have also criticized social and emotional learning as an attempt to take control of children away from parents.
In Fayette County, District 4 voters will choose between Regina Daigre and Patty Mosley in the Democratic Party runoff. The winner will face Republican William Leon Yarde.