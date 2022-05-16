BreakingNews
2 found shot, killed inside Loganville home
Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia's 7th Congressional District race

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux (left), U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (center) and state Rep. Donna Mcleod (right) are seeking the Democratic nomination in Georgia's 7th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux (left), U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (center) and state Rep. Donna Mcleod (right) are seeking the Democratic nomination in Georgia's 7th Congressional District

By Staff reports
16 minutes ago

When the Republican-led General Assembly finished redrawing its congressional maps in November, it made Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s 6th Congressional District much more conservative while turning U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s 7th Congressional District into far more friendly territory for Democrats.

McBath chose to run against Bourdeaux in the Democratic primary in the new 7th District, setting up a congresswoman-vs.-congresswoman race. A third Democrat, Lawrenceville state Rep. Donna McLeod, is also competing. Whoever wins the primary is likely to fill to seat in January.

Still, there are five Republicans who qualified for that primary: Michael Corbin, Mark Gonsalves, Lisa McCoy, Yg Nyghtstorm and Mary West.

The 7th District now includes most of Gwinnett County and part of north Fulton County.

Learn more about the candidates:

DEMOCRATS

Carolyn Bourdeaux

Lucy McBath

Donna McLeod

REPUBLICANS

Michael Corbin

Mark Gonsalves

Lisa McCoy

Yg Nyghtstorm

Mary West

District map

Map of Georgia's 7th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

