Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 7th Congressional District race

When the Republican-led General Assembly finished redrawing its congressional maps in November, it made Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s 6th Congressional District much more conservative while turning U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s 7th Congressional District into far more friendly territory for Democrats.
McBath chose to run against Bourdeaux in the Democratic primary in the new 7th District, setting up a congresswoman-vs.-congresswoman race. A third Democrat, Lawrenceville state Rep. Donna McLeod, is also competing. Whoever wins the primary is likely to fill to seat in January.
Still, there are five Republicans who qualified for that primary: Michael Corbin, Mark Gonsalves, Lisa McCoy, Yg Nyghtstorm and Mary West.
The 7th District now includes most of Gwinnett County and part of north Fulton County.
Learn more about the candidates:
DEMOCRATS
REPUBLICANS
District map
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Additional AJC articles
About the Author