Race for Smyrna council seat likely to go to runoff

An earlier version of this story stated that Latonia P. Hines won the special election.
Smyrna City Council’s open seat hasn’t been officially decided and will likely go to a runoff.
Smyrna City Clerk’s office had not to yet been notified of a runoff by Cobb County Elections and Registration on Wednesday afternoon. A runoff typically takes place when a candidate doesn’t receive 50% of the vote, according to the clerk’s office.
In a special election held Tuesday, Latonia P. Hines received 31.5% of the vote for the Ward 2 seat vacated by former Councilman Austin Wagner in February. Natalie Keng was second with 28%.
Wagner’s wife was one of five candidates running in the special election.
Hines is a 20-year resident of Smyrna and has worked as a prosecutor for the county solicitor and district attorney offices. She currently serves as executive assistant district attorney for Cobb County.
Natalie Keng is owner of the specialty food business Chinese Southern Belle.
A total of 835 votes were cast in the Ward 2 race according to unofficial results.
Hines’ other three opponents were Michael J. Starks, who received 16%; Cynthia Wagner, who garnered 14%; and Natalie E. Jones, who received 10%.
