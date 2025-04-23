With Sammy’s opening, Abrams Fixtures development completes restaurant lineup

Furst and Pinner have been friends since they attended high school at Paideia in Druid Hills. When Pinner was a cook at KR Steakbar, he helped Furst get a job there and the two worked their ways up the front- and back-of-house ladders. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they moved to Bainbridge Island, Washington, near Seattle in the Puget Sound, where they opened a series of pop-ups. After moving back to Atlanta, Furst led the team at BoccaLupo that won a 2023 Michelin Guide Exceptional Cocktail award.

At Sammy’s, the concise menu includes just two breakfast items: A yogurt parfait with granola and fresh fruit, as well as the Sam I Am sandwich made with eggs, cheese and a choice of bacon or ham.

The lunch menu focuses on sandwiches in a range of global flavors. They include a smoked pork Cuban sandwich with mojo mayo, a turkey-avocado-ranch sandwich with Mexican flavors and an Indian-themed vegetarian grilled cheese with masala chutney.

The coffee menu is also tightly edited, with several standard espresso drinks along with chai and matcha for non-coffee drinkers. Sammy’s makes several syrups in-house that can be added to drinks: Honey-lemon, strawberry-rhubarb, lavender, brown sugar-vanilla and mocha.

Braden said they are proud of the mix of restaurants at Abrams Fixtures, and the restaurants at the new development are supportive of each other. The Vine Club, typically a members-only space, allows Ryokou to seat guests there if there’s time before their seating at the Japanese tasting menu restaurant. A recent party at Vine Club featured food items from both Ryokou and Sammy’s, according to Braden.

Braden and his partners hoped to make Abrams Fixtures a culinary destination, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but they did not expect to be so eagerly adopted by the neighborhood of Adair Park.

Furst also said he was appreciative that so much of Sammy’s business in its first week had come from neighbors. He said he expected their crowd to consist mostly of office workers, but he’s seen a mix of locals and commuters so far.

Braden said the success of the Lee + White District nearby was proof that the area was hungry for more dining options. And while Abrams Fixtures does not have the built-in advantage of the Atlanta Beltline alongside it like Lee + White, it does have plenty of free parking and a constant security presence, Braden said.

Food and drink at Abrams Fixtures:

Ryokou: Japanese fine dining from the team behind Omakase Table. ryokouatl.com

Sammy’s: Chef-driven coffee and sandwich shop from veterans of Atlanta’s upscale dining scene. sammysatl.com

Seventh House: An astrology-themed cocktail “omakase” experience with food from sister restaurant Bovino After Dark. instagram.com/seventhhouse

The Vine Club: A members-only social club centered around wine that offers regular wine tastings and pop-up dinners. thevineclub.wine

