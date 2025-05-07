“It was an instant hit when we introduced it as one of our seasonal offerings,“ she said. ”The olive oil cake pairs well with citrus and berries so a blood orange version was on the menu for the winter season in late January and into February. In the summer, we’ll serve it with strawberries and other berries.”

Pascarella said that while the cake is delightful by itself, it is shown in the photo with one possible variation: cut into cubes and accompanied by strawberry gel, macerated strawberries, lemon crema and basil gelato.

The White Bull’s Olive Oil Cake

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

3/4 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch cake pan with a circle of parchment paper. Use nonstick cooking spray to grease the paper and the sides of the pan. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and baking powder. In a medium bowl, whisk together olive oil, milk, egg, egg yolk, orange juice and lemon zest. Pour half of olive oil mixture into flour mixture and whisk until smooth. Add remaining olive oil mixture in two additions, whisking between each addition. Transfer batter to prepared cake pan. Bake 25 to 35 minutes. After 25 minutes, begin testing every 3 to 4 minutes and remove from oven when a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Transfer pan to a wire rack and cool completely, then turn cake out onto a serving plate.

Serves 12.

Per serving: 229 calories (percent of calories from fat, 56), 5 grams protein, 48 grams carbohydrates, 31 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 29 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 49 milligrams cholesterol, 238 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... the White Bull, 123 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-600-5649, thewhitebullatl.com.

