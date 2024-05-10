For the first time in more than 200 years, two broods of periodical cicadas are emerging simultaneously in different areas of the country in 2024. The last time Brood XIX 13-year cicadas and Brood XIII 17-year cicadas emerged at the same time, Thomas Jefferson was president.
Between choruses of the cicadas’ buzzing, let’s celebrate a classic cocktail named for another insect: the grasshopper, which was popular in the 1950s and ‘60s.
A blend of crème de menthe, cream and crème de cacao, the grasshopper is like an after-dinner mint in a glass. Low in alcohol, it’s a great way to cap off a meal. The drink has texture and balance, in addition to its shocking green color.
The grasshopper was created in 1918 by Phillip Guichet for Tujague’s, New Orleans’ second oldest restaurant. Its minty chocolate charm has been on the menu there ever since.
Here are some metro Atlanta bars offering their versions of the grasshopper:
Credit: Courtesy of Caitlin Crawford
Credit: Courtesy of Caitlin Crawford
Dead End Drinks. Here, Andy Minchow’s grasshopper leans into the mint and cocoa as much as the green color. He stirs together green crème de menthe, cream and clear Giffard crème de cacao, made from the distillate of West African cocoa beans in France’s Loire Valley. It’s sweet, minty and the perfect liquid dessert for winding down on the patio.
130 Arizona Ave., Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com
Credit: Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants
Credit: Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants
Bar Blanc. When selecting cocktails to include on Bar Blanc’s menu, Beverage Manager Allison Lovelace wanted to focus on reviving classic cocktails that could be the perfect end to a night while giving a nod to the past. Her version of the grasshopper includes the usual ingredients, as well as Bordiga Centum Herbis and Good vodka. These two ingredients balance out some of the sweetness of the cocktail and add an extra layer of depth.
1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, barblancatl.com
The Reading Room. Bartenders here stir up a modern version of the grasshopper. Anise-flavored absinthe and mint are best friends in cocktails, and both pair delightfully with chocolate. The Reading Room’s grasshopper includes the usual crème de menthe and crème de cacao, but adds ice cream, along with absinthe and fernet, resulting in a bit of herbal bitterness that counterbalances the sweetness, while keeping all the green fun.
429 Church St., Decatur. 404-855-5653, thereadingroomatl.com
Credit: Courtesy of Lingering Shade Social Club
Credit: Courtesy of Lingering Shade Social Club
Lingering Shade Social Club. This bar goes full dessert mode with its grasshopper presentation. In a towering frappe glass, the thick pastel mix of crème de menthe, crème de cacao and Haagen-Däzs vanilla ice cream is thick enough to eat with a spoon. It’s absolutely perfect for lingering in the shade overlooking the Beltline’s Eastside Trail.
660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, lingeringshade.com
Credit: Courtesy of The Select
Credit: Courtesy of The Select
The Select. This Girl Scout Cookie Cocktail, which tastes like a Thin Mint, is a grasshopper without the green. Bartenders use clear Crème de Menthe for a classy look. The addition of Italian liqueur Frangelico adds hazelnut and herb notes. The brown liqueur also takes this cocktail from more grasshopper green to cicada brown.
6405 Blue Stone Rd., Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com.
There is no classic cocktail devoted to the cicada, but should you choose to shake one up, bourbon is the logical spirit. In a shaker filled with ice, add 2 ounces bourbon, 1 ounce Crème de Cacao and shake for about 30 seconds, until well combined and chilled. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Add a sprig of mint for garnish.
