The grasshopper was created in 1918 by Phillip Guichet for Tujague’s, New Orleans’ second oldest restaurant. Its minty chocolate charm has been on the menu there ever since.

Here are some metro Atlanta bars offering their versions of the grasshopper:

Credit: Courtesy of Caitlin Crawford Credit: Courtesy of Caitlin Crawford

Dead End Drinks. Here, Andy Minchow’s grasshopper leans into the mint and cocoa as much as the green color. He stirs together green crème de menthe, cream and clear Giffard crème de cacao, made from the distillate of West African cocoa beans in France’s Loire Valley. It’s sweet, minty and the perfect liquid dessert for winding down on the patio.

130 Arizona Ave., Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com

Explore Celebrate spring with creme de menthe

Credit: Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants Credit: Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants

Bar Blanc. When selecting cocktails to include on Bar Blanc’s menu, Beverage Manager Allison Lovelace wanted to focus on reviving classic cocktails that could be the perfect end to a night while giving a nod to the past. Her version of the grasshopper includes the usual ingredients, as well as Bordiga Centum Herbis and Good vodka. These two ingredients balance out some of the sweetness of the cocktail and add an extra layer of depth.

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, barblancatl.com

The Reading Room. Bartenders here stir up a modern version of the grasshopper. Anise-flavored absinthe and mint are best friends in cocktails, and both pair delightfully with chocolate. The Reading Room’s grasshopper includes the usual crème de menthe and crème de cacao, but adds ice cream, along with absinthe and fernet, resulting in a bit of herbal bitterness that counterbalances the sweetness, while keeping all the green fun.

429 Church St., Decatur. 404-855-5653, thereadingroomatl.com

Credit: Courtesy of Lingering Shade Social Club Credit: Courtesy of Lingering Shade Social Club

Lingering Shade Social Club. This bar goes full dessert mode with its grasshopper presentation. In a towering frappe glass, the thick pastel mix of crème de menthe, crème de cacao and Haagen-Däzs vanilla ice cream is thick enough to eat with a spoon. It’s absolutely perfect for lingering in the shade overlooking the Beltline’s Eastside Trail.

660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, lingeringshade.com

Credit: Courtesy of The Select Credit: Courtesy of The Select

The Select. This Girl Scout Cookie Cocktail, which tastes like a Thin Mint, is a grasshopper without the green. Bartenders use clear Crème de Menthe for a classy look. The addition of Italian liqueur Frangelico adds hazelnut and herb notes. The brown liqueur also takes this cocktail from more grasshopper green to cicada brown.

6405 Blue Stone Rd., Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com.

There is no classic cocktail devoted to the cicada, but should you choose to shake one up, bourbon is the logical spirit. In a shaker filled with ice, add 2 ounces bourbon, 1 ounce Crème de Cacao and shake for about 30 seconds, until well combined and chilled. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Add a sprig of mint for garnish.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.