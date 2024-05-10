Food & Dining

Crème of the crop: This season calls for a grasshopper

The Reading Room incorporates a bit of ice cream, Fernet and absinthe in their updated Grasshopper. / Courtesy of The Reading Room

Credit: Courtesy of The Reading Room

Credit: Courtesy of The Reading Room

The Reading Room incorporates a bit of ice cream, Fernet and absinthe in their updated Grasshopper. / Courtesy of The Reading Room
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
32 minutes ago

For the first time in more than 200 years, two broods of periodical cicadas are emerging simultaneously in different areas of the country in 2024. The last time Brood XIX 13-year cicadas and Brood XIII 17-year cicadas emerged at the same time, Thomas Jefferson was president.

Between choruses of the cicadas’ buzzing, let’s celebrate a classic cocktail named for another insect: the grasshopper, which was popular in the 1950s and ‘60s.

A blend of crème de menthe, cream and crème de cacao, the grasshopper is like an after-dinner mint in a glass. Low in alcohol, it’s a great way to cap off a meal. The drink has texture and balance, in addition to its shocking green color.

The grasshopper was created in 1918 by Phillip Guichet for Tujague’s, New Orleans’ second oldest restaurant. Its minty chocolate charm has been on the menu there ever since.

Here are some metro Atlanta bars offering their versions of the grasshopper:

The color! The consistency! The Grasshopper at Dead End Drinks is shockingly green and deliciously minty. / Courtesy of Caitlin Crawford

Credit: Courtesy of Caitlin Crawford

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Caitlin Crawford

Dead End Drinks. Here, Andy Minchow’s grasshopper leans into the mint and cocoa as much as the green color. He stirs together green crème de menthe, cream and clear Giffard crème de cacao, made from the distillate of West African cocoa beans in France’s Loire Valley. It’s sweet, minty and the perfect liquid dessert for winding down on the patio.

130 Arizona Ave., Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com

Bordiga Centum Herbis and Good Vodka lend herbal depth to Bar Blanc's grasshopper version. / Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants

Credit: Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants

Bar Blanc. When selecting cocktails to include on Bar Blanc’s menu, Beverage Manager Allison Lovelace wanted to focus on reviving classic cocktails that could be the perfect end to a night while giving a nod to the past. Her version of the grasshopper includes the usual ingredients, as well as Bordiga Centum Herbis and Good vodka. These two ingredients balance out some of the sweetness of the cocktail and add an extra layer of depth.

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, barblancatl.com

The Reading Room. Bartenders here stir up a modern version of the grasshopper. Anise-flavored absinthe and mint are best friends in cocktails, and both pair delightfully with chocolate. The Reading Room’s grasshopper includes the usual crème de menthe and crème de cacao, but adds ice cream, along with absinthe and fernet, resulting in a bit of herbal bitterness that counterbalances the sweetness, while keeping all the green fun.

429 Church St., Decatur. 404-855-5653, thereadingroomatl.com

Lingering Shade's Grasshopper is much like dessert and perfect for people watching along the Beltline. / Courtesy of Lingering Shade Social Club

Credit: Courtesy of Lingering Shade Social Club

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Lingering Shade Social Club

Lingering Shade Social Club. This bar goes full dessert mode with its grasshopper presentation. In a towering frappe glass, the thick pastel mix of crème de menthe, crème de cacao and Haagen-Däzs vanilla ice cream is thick enough to eat with a spoon. It’s absolutely perfect for lingering in the shade overlooking the Beltline’s Eastside Trail.

660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, lingeringshade.com

The addition of Frangelico hazelnut liqueur and clear Creme de Cacao is less grasshopper colored and more cicada shaded with all of the minty cookie flavor. / Courtesy of The Select

Credit: Courtesy of The Select

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of The Select

The Select. This Girl Scout Cookie Cocktail, which tastes like a Thin Mint, is a grasshopper without the green. Bartenders use clear Crème de Menthe for a classy look. The addition of Italian liqueur Frangelico adds hazelnut and herb notes. The brown liqueur also takes this cocktail from more grasshopper green to cicada brown.

6405 Blue Stone Rd., Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com.

There is no classic cocktail devoted to the cicada, but should you choose to shake one up, bourbon is the logical spirit. In a shaker filled with ice, add 2 ounces bourbon, 1 ounce Crème de Cacao and shake for about 30 seconds, until well combined and chilled. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Add a sprig of mint for garnish.

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

